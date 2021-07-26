Port Houston Launches Business Equity Division

The news re Port Houston’s new Business Equity Division was well-received. From left: Harris County Pct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Port Houston Commissioner Cheryl Creuzot, Houston Minority Supplier Diversity Council President Ingrid Robinson, Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther, President and CEO of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Dr. Laura Murillo, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Port Houston Commissioner and Business Equity Committee Chair Wendy Montoya Cloonan, Harris County Commissioner Pct 1 Rodney Ellis, and U.S. Small Business Administration District Director Tim Jeffcoat. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Port Houston has announced its new MWBE Business Equity Program and Initiative, receiving praise and support from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Commissioners Rodney Ellis, Adrian Garcia, and other community and business leaders at Thursday’s official announcement regarding Port Houston’s newly-formed Business Equity Division.

Port Houston has created this new division to create greater equity for minority and women-owned business enterprises participating in its procurement and contracting processes.

“I am proud that the new division will elevate the profile of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at Port Houston,” said Executive Director Roger Guenther. “I assure you that it will have the organizational support and leadership needed to produce meaningful and sustainable long-term change.”

Mayor Turner and other elected officials described the new program as “historic.” Each also emphasized the potential of the program for minority and women-owned and small businesses, to sustain and grow their businesses through access, education, and opportunities – economic impacts helping families, and the community as well.

“The new Business Equity Division will report directly to me,” said Executive Director Guenther. “It will include Port Houston’s successful Small Business Program and will champion the new MWBE initiatives and DEI efforts.”

Guenther added that as Port Houston addresses DEI, it considers this new business equity program as “forward-looking,” and a “public declaration,” capturing the initiative and vision for DEI at Port Houston.

This new initiative also includes the Port Commission’s June adoption of a DEI Position Statement, reorganization in March of the Port Commission’s Procurement and Small Business Development Task Force as the Business Equity Committee, adoption of a new MWBE Development Policy in April, with an aggressive 30% aspirational goal for participation, and the creation of a strategic marketing plan for outreach about the new MWBE program to the community.

More details on Port Houston Business Equity Program are found here: https://porthouston.com/business-equity-enrollment/. Statements and full quotes provided by Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo, Port Commissioner and Business Equity Committee Chair Wendy Montoya Cloonan, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and Harris County Pct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis can also be found here: https://porthouston.com/business-equity-quotes/.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient and fastest-growing container terminals in the country. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 public and private terminals, collectively known as the Port of Houston, is the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the U.S. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product (GDP) – and $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit the website at www.PortHouston.com.