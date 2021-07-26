Express Launches First-of-its-Kind Community Commerce Program as it Builds to $1B in E-Commerce Sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today announced the launch of Express Community Commerce, a first-of-its-kind social commerce experience for fashion enthusiasts to style, inspire and earn commission.

“We continue to advance the EXPRESSway Forward strategy, and Community Commerce is the next significant step in our transformation,” said Tim Baxter, CEO of Express. “Building upon the strong performance of our influencer marketing programs, along with our brand purpose which is to create confidence and inspire self-expression, Community Commerce will be a powerful and innovative way for customers to engage with Express.”

The Express Community Commerce program brings together a network of like-minded, entrepreneurial style experts – called Express Style Editors – through coaching, education, mentorship, and meetups. The platform gives Style Editors exclusive access to sell and earn commission on specially designed seasonal collections, while providing them with tools to engage and connect with followers through a shared love of fashion, turning their passion for style into a successful business or side hustle.

Currently in its pilot phase, the Express Community Commerce program will roll out nationwide this fall. Positioning the Company towards achieving its goal of $1B in e-commerce sales by 2024, it aims to drive increased digital revenue, acquire and engage new customers and bring the Express brand purpose to life in a powerful, new way.

Additional information will be announced at the Company’s Investor Day event in August. To learn more about becoming an Express Style Editor, click here.

About Express, Inc.

Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

The company operates over 500 retail and factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store. Express, Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.