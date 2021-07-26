DAV to Host Day of Inspiration for Tampa Area Veterans

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Thursday, July 29, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) will host the DAV Day of Inspiration before the 2021 DAV & Auxiliary National Convention. The event, sponsored by Military Times, Humana, CaptionCall and Compass Minerals, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street and will be livestreamed for veterans, servicemembers and the public.

Veterans in the Tampa area and beyond are invited to participate in the free, one-day event to hear from nationally recognized speakers who will deliver powerful messages of hope, resilience, overcoming adversity and maximizing potential throughout the day that will excite and inspire the veteran community, as well as make them aware of the services and support DAV provides at no cost to veterans and their families.

“America’s veterans, especially those with service-related disabilities, are an extremely resilient group of men and women who face overwhelming challenges every day,” said DAV National Commander Stephen “Butch” Whitehead. “Hearing these inspiring stories and advice from some remarkable individuals will not only resonate, but potentially propel veterans to new heights in their own lives.”

Speakers include:

Sal Giunta – Army veteran and first living Medal of Honor recipient from America’s post-9/11 wars

Gunnery Sgt. Aubrey McDade, Jr. (Ret.) – Navy Cross recipient for valor in the Second Battle of Fallujah

Maj. Brian Shul (Ret.) – Air Force pilot who survived a shoot down in Vietnam and returned to active duty after 15 surgeries

Larry Broughton – Author, entrepreneur and former Green Beret

The event will be livestreamed at: www.dav.org/day-of-inspiration/

DAV will also host a career fair along with its partner RecruitMilitary at the Tampa Marriott Water Street on Wednesday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and offer participants free benefits assistance at the event.

Media must register to obtain press credentials.

