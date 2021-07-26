Kindred Healthcare and Anderson Healthcare Announce Opening of Anderson Rehabilitation Institute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & MARYVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kindred Healthcare, LLC (“Kindred”) and Anderson Healthcare today announced the opening of Anderson Rehabilitation Institute, located on Anderson Healthcare’s Goshen Campus in Edwardsville, Illinois. The institute is the first freestanding rehabilitation institute in the Central and Southern regions of Illinois.

Anderson Rehabilitation Institute is a joint venture between Kindred and Anderson Healthcare and expects to admit its first patient this week. The facility will provide care to patients recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and other complex conditions. Staff will provide physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Other special services provided will include physiatry, internal medicine, medical/surgical consultations, rehabilitation nursing and nutritional services. The institute will have a dedicated pharmacy.

The 49,920-square-foot facility has 34 beds and features all private rooms; a secured acquired brain injury unit with private dining and therapy gym; large interdisciplinary gym for all therapy services; transitional living apartment designed to simulate a residential apartment, to prepare patients for their daily living tasks before they are discharged home; and a therapeutic courtyard with exterior amenities.

It also has specially designed rooms to treat dialysis patients; and specialty programs dedicated to neuro, stroke, brain injury, and amputation. For more information about Anderson Rehabilitation Institute, visit www.andersonrehabinstitute.com.

Kindred manages the day-to-day operations of Anderson Rehabilitation Institute and Anderson Hospital provides any medical support services. The new institute replaces a 20-bed hospital-based acute rehabilitation unit at Anderson Hospital that Kindred has managed since 2004.

“ We are pleased to open our doors to this state-of-the-art institute and expand our existing relationship with Anderson Healthcare as we address the growing need for inpatient rehabilitation services in the state,” said Russ Bailey, President, Kindred Rehabilitation. “ We are excited to partner with Anderson Healthcare to offer the community increased access to quality care with a team of therapists, nurses and other healthcare professionals dedicated to providing high-quality inpatient rehabilitation services and passionate advocacy for patients.”

Anderson Rehabilitation Institute expects to serve more than 800 patients each year. The average length of stay for patients is approximately two weeks. The facility design has been implemented at several Kindred rehabilitation hospitals throughout the country with significant success in enhancing patient outcomes and improving their quality of life.

“ Throughout its history, Anderson Healthcare has responded to the needs of Madison County and Southern Illinois residents. Each new service and every expansion has been in direct response to community needs,” said Keith A. Page, President and CEO of Anderson Healthcare. “ Our quality services are evident not only by our accreditations, certifications and designations but by our continued growth. Together with Kindred, we are proud to offer this level of care to patients requiring high-level rehabilitation.”

ABOUT KINDRED HEALTHCARE

Kindred Healthcare, LLC is the nation’s leading specialty hospital company delivering acute health services in its long-term acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, acute rehabilitation units, and behavioral health line of business, all specializing in treating the most medically complex patients. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, and ranked as one of Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years, Kindred’s mission is to help our patients reach their highest potential for health and healing with intensive medical and rehabilitative care through a compassionate patient experience. For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

ABOUT ANDERSON HEALTHCARE

Anderson Healthcare is a regional healthcare network in southwestern Illinois, composed of entities including Anderson Hospital, Community Hospital of Staunton, Anderson Mercy Cancer Care, Anderson Surgery Center, Maryville Imaging, and Anderson Medical Group. Anderson Healthcare’s Goshen Campus is the latest effort to bring exceptional healthcare services to the residents of southwestern Illinois. Our quality services are evident by our accreditations, certifications and designations which endorse our expertise. The mission of our 1400+ employees is to exceed expectations in providing personal, convenient, quality healthcare.