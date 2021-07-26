Appsuite and TableSafe Partner to Equip Restaurants with the Ultimate End-to-End Dining Experience

KIRKLAND, Wash. & LAKE GENEVA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TableSafe, Inc., a leading innovator of pay-at-the-table technology designed for the hospitality industry, and Appsuite, a leader in CRM solutions, have collaborated to bring dine-in restaurants a modular CRM and pay-at-the-table solution that completes the ultimate dining experience.

Through a seamless integration to Oracle MICROS RES 3700 and Simphony platforms, Appsuite and TableSafe offer gift cards, loyalty and CRM together with pay-at-the-table in a premium end-to-end solution for dine-in restaurants. The integrated experience allows restaurants equipped with Oracle MICROS to maximize their existing POS and deliver next-generation hospitality features to strengthen their bottom line.

“With the Appsuite and TableSafe integrations, new loyalty, CRM and pay-at-the-table functionality is frictionless,” said Gordon Gardiner, CEO of TableSafe. “Restaurants require best-in-class technology to automate and streamline processes, capture data and build loyalty and repeat sales for their business. Through this unique integration, we’ve made it simple for restaurants to upgrade their overall experience.”

“This seamless integration makes it easy for Oracle customers to adopt solutions that provide exceptional guest service, while addressing the needs an evolving hospitality experience requires,” said James Daleen, Appsuite CEO. “Restaurants can now use these combined technologies to build a streamlined operating environment and maximize the value of their existing Oracle POS.”

For more information on how restaurants can integrate pay-at-the-table functionality without disrupting business, visit www.tablesafe.com.

About Appsuite

Appsuite is a leading cloud CRM provider of restaurant ordering, loyalty plus mobile app solutions, offers gift cards integrated with TableSafe pay-at-the-table (both are integrated with Oracle RES 3700 and Simphony). Appsuite brings you a series of solutions that will help you gain new customers, keep them happy and keep them coming back. Learn more at: https://www.appsuitecrm.com

About TableSafe

TableSafe is the only mobile pay-at-the-table solution that is designed to be left at the table at the end of the meal for a safer and more elegant guest experience. TableSafe is integrated with Appsuite Gift Cards as well as both the MICROS 3700 and Simphony Cloud POS systems. Learn more at https://www.tablesafe.com