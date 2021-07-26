Concurrent Partners with Merchant to Deliver Growth Capital and Enhanced Resources to its Affiliated Advisors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merchant Investment Management announced a minority equity investment in Concurrent Advisors, a partnership of independent wealth managers affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), bolstering Concurrent’s offering to fuel growth and create alignment within its rapidly expanding network.

With a collective $12.2 billion in advisor-managed assets, Concurrent stands out as a strategic partner, supporting breakaway advisors in their move to independence, creating operating leverage for independent firms looking to scale, and fostering a collaborative ecosystem that allows its affiliates to maximize the benefits inherent to business ownership. Concurrent’s partnership with Merchant will further expand on this model by making growth capital available to each underlying advisor practice and by creating the opportunity for the advisors to participate in the collective success as owners.

The independent landscape is changing rapidly and the partnership with Merchant builds on the foundation of support delivered through RJFS and our strategic enhancements, said Nate Lenz, a founding partner at Concurrent. “We see an opportunity to materially drive growth for our teams,” Lenz said. “We’re grateful for the ongoing support of Raymond James and adding Merchant as the 3rd leg of our stool will give our teams the strategic guidance and access to capital needed to thrive.”

Concurrent and Merchant sought each other out, agreeing on the power of an additive growth experience that improves on an advisor’s existing strengths. Together, they built a proprietary alignment structure that empowers advisors to succeed and strengthens their professional relationships. To date, 25 of Concurrent’s teams have taken advantage of the offering, validating Concurrent and Merchant’s shared vision.

Among those 25 is Nick Hamilton, co-founder and managing director of The Hamilton Group. The guidance and capital of Merchant are invaluable as Hamilton and his team expand their family office capabilities for high-net-worth investors. “It takes a lot of resources and strategic vision to transform an advisory business to serve clients with sophisticated demands and complex financial landscapes,” Hamilton said. “Merchant has already been an incredible partner in uncovering growth opportunities for us as we move upstream.”

“Concurrent and Raymond James have done an incredible job in setting up their advisors for success. We’re excited to align with their vision to create a strategic partnership to help our new partners take their business to the next level,” said Marc Spilker, executive chairman of Merchant. “With this unique capital solution available, Concurrent can help advisors turn their visions of business growth and enterprise value creation into a tangible, achievable reality.”

About Merchant Investment Management, LLC

Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. For additional information, please visit www.merchantim.com.

About Concurrent Advisors

Concurrent (concurrentadvisors.com) is an advisor-owned partnership of independent organizations working together to realize a common vision of creating a quality client experience while growing their own practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, Concurrent was founded in 2016 and currently serves 127 advisors in 55 offices with over $12.2 billion in assets under management (AUM) and approximately $12 billion under advisement (as of 7/1/2021). Drawing upon their individual and unified strengths, our financial advisors leverage their collective scale to provide an attractive value proposition to both clients and other independent-minded advisors in a highly competitive and constantly evolving wealth management landscape.

Concurrent and its network of advisor teams are not registered broker/dealers or registered investment advisers. Concurrent’s network of financial advisors are registered representatives of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.