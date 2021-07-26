Panorama Travel Solutions Signs with National Association of REALTORS® to Provide Custom Travel Club Services for its Members

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panorama Travel Solutions, the affinity travel technology service provider for Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business, announced today a new agreement with the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to provide travel club services to the organizations’ 1.4 million members.

With more than 45 years in the membership travel industry, Panorama Travel Solutions offers customized discount travel membership clubs and technology solutions to affinity partners including large employers, banks, retailers and trade associations across North and South America, Asia and Europe. Panorama Travel Solutions this year began offering new travel club services to organizations through the delivery of a white-labeled, optimized booking engine; deeply discounted inventory at more than 600,000 hotels and resorts worldwide; and competitive pricing.

As America's largest trade association, NAR represents members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. Looking to deepen the value proposition of NAR membership and provide new and relevant services to engage their members, the organization has partnered with Panorama Travel Solutions to create a custom travel experience platform – complete with complimentary travel advisors and discounts on cruises, transportation, accommodations and more.

According to the NAR REALTOR Benefits® Program team, the 2020 NAR RBP Member perception survey revealed that members were most interested in pass-through offerings for their clients (closing gifts), expanding travel solutions and discounts related to social activities.

“Our members have been looking for personal benefits for family vacation destinations. By teaming up with Panorama Travel Solutions to create the NAR Vacation Club Program, we will be able to meet both of these requests at once,” said Rhonny Barragan, NAR Vice President Strategic Alliance. “Not only will our members have access to competitive discounts that help make their own vacation dreams come true, but they will also be able to easily purchase discounted travel vouchers they can gift to clients at closing.”

When collaborating with the team of travel and technology experts at Panorama Travel Solutions, organizations can create a customized travel club experience for their members, customers or employees, tailored for their brand. The products are available to members for all of their travel needs, whether a quick trip to visit family or a bucket-list worthy adventure to an exotic destination.

“We’re delighted to add NAR members to our growing list of customers, as we know travel services are an important and sought-after benefit, but often hard to manage,” said Fiona Downing, senior managing director of Panorama. “This agreement highlights Panorama Travel Solutions’ ability to scale and develop custom travel club products that meet an organization’s unique needs, all while enhancing the lives of their stakeholders through memorable vacations.”

The Panorama Travel Solutions travel club product is powered by Alliance Reservations Network, a Panorama company. Panorama is a part of Travel + Leisure Co., the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club and lifestyle portfolio.

About Panorama Travel Solutions

Panorama Travel Solutions specializes in designing and operating travel membership programs. From off-the-shelf house brands to bespoke travel clubs, Panorama Travel Solutions delivers customized discount travel membership clubs and technology solutions for our affinity partners, including large employers, banks, retailers, trade associations and others in the U.S., Mexico, Asia and Europe. Visit panoramatravelsolutions.com to learn more.

About Panorama

Panorama™ delivers a broader perspective to the world of travel as part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL). The travel businesses under the Panorama umbrella – RCI, 7Across (formerly DAE), The Registry Collection, Love Home Swap, Extra Holidays, Panorama Travel Solutions, @Work International, and Alliance Reservations Network (ARN) – provide services to travel providers and their millions of members around the world. Visit PanoramaCo.com for more information.