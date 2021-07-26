L&W Supply Finalized Deal to Acquire the Assets of the Eastern U.S. Gypsum Distribution Operations of Builders FirstSource Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L&W Supply Corporation has finalized its purchase of the assets of the Eastern U.S. Gypsum Distribution Operations of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (Builders FirstSource). L&W Supply is a leading specialty distributor for drywall, ceilings, steel framing and other building materials used by commercial and residential specialty contractors.

“We are excited to welcome the Builders FirstSource Eastern Gypsum associates, customers and suppliers to the L&W Supply family,” said Dan Piché, L&W Supply's president. “The Eastern Gypsum business acquisition supports L&W Supply's overall growth strategy. With the additional locations in the northeast and southeast, we solidify our position in these markets and strengthen our partnerships with area contractors.”

“This transaction gives us an opportunity to divest our gypsum operations to a great partner for our employees and customers,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource. “Because of its commitment to gypsum, the sale to L&W Supply gives our employees a greater long-term opportunity in the industry, while allowing our company to redeploy assets toward growing our core value-added products and services.”

About L&W Supply

Since 1971, L&W Supply and its acquisitions have been recognized as a world-class interior products company. With the USG Corporation partnership, L&W Supply has been a leading innovator in commercial and residential interior building products. L&W Supply is a leading distributor of wallboard, suspended ceiling tiles, steel studs, joint treatment, insulation, EIFS, fasteners, and related building products. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, L&W operates nearly 200 branches in 39 states. More information about L&W is available online at www.lwsupply.com.

About ABC Supply

ABC Supply Co. Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing in the United States and one of the nation’s largest wholesale distributors of select exterior and interior building products. Since its founding by Ken and Diane Hendricks in 1982, ABC Supply’s sole focus has been serving professional contractors and “making it easy” for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need. A 15-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and two-time recipient of Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award for Best Places to Work, ABC Supply is an “employee-first” company that treats its associates with respect and gives them the tools they need to succeed. Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has over 800 locations nationwide. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com.

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource, Inc. is the largest U.S. supplier building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling and a manufacturer of roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource, Inc. also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, Inc. visit the Company’s website at www.bldr.com.