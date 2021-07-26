JetBlue Renews Long-Term Partnership Agreements with Barclays and Mastercard

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced a multi-year extension of their co-branded credit card agreements with both Barclays and Mastercard. The partnership renewal will extend and expand their consumer and small business credit card portfolios. The agreement will center on the continued delivery of innovative, digital-centric card offerings that meet consumer’s evolving needs and foster engagement and loyalty.

“We have had a highly successful collaboration with both Barclays and Mastercard. Building on our current best-in-class products, we are already acting on a plan that will disrupt the industry and bring even more value to our cardmembers,” said Don Uselmann, vice president loyalty, JetBlue. “Over time, we will introduce an enhanced product set, reimagined benefits, and a high degree of personalization and choice.”

Since 2016, Barclays has been the exclusive issuer and Mastercard has been the exclusive network of JetBlue’s co-branded credit card program in the United States.

“During the past five years, we have built a sizeable credit card portfolio with JetBlue. We are thrilled to have the privilege to continue our strong and collaborative partnership, and we look forward to providing JetBlue cardmembers with robust rewards, benefits and experiences for years to come,” said Bob Highland, head of cards and partnerships, Barclays US Consumer Bank. “Barclays’ ‘partner-first’ approach enables us to invest in highly customized solutions that outperform our brand-focused competitors in growing the size, scale, and customer penetration of our programs.”

“Mastercard’s suite of benefit offerings and Priceless platforms, coupled with the Barclays and JetBlue custom curated benefits, ensure that consumers can enjoy an enhanced travel experience from booking through departure,” said John Levitsky, EVP account management in North America for Mastercard. “With cardmember needs at the core of the partnership, Mastercard will also leverage its Test & Learn platform and loyalty solutions to enable continued innovation within the card offerings.”

JetBlue cardmembers will continue to see the same great benefits from both Barclays and Mastercard, as well as see enhanced value from a new, long-term exclusive agreement. ​​As part of the enhanced product set, they will creatively work together to help provide credit options to customers who may be unbanked or underserved.

