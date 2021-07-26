Twist Bioscience Incorporates MOLCURE AI Technology to Augment Therapeutic Antibody Discovery

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & KAWASAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, and MOLCURE Inc., today announced they generated potent, binding antibodies to an undisclosed oncology target for Twist’s internal pipeline of antibody candidates. The collaborative research project resulted from a technology agreement between the companies to pursue novel antibody targets through Twist’s antibody discovery and optimization together with MOLCURE’s AI technology.

“We are proud to have engaged in collaborative research with Twist Bioscience, selected by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in 2021,” said Ryu Ogawa, Ph.D., CEO of MOLCURE. “Our expectations that this would reinforce our partner’s therapeutic antibody pipelines and further strengthen our AI driven molecule design service were confirmed in this project.”

“Twist Bioscience continues to innovate and incorporate the most advanced methods of antibody discovery and optimization into our processes,” said Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “MOLCURE’s AI approach complements our proprietary antibody discovery and optimization efforts, leveraging technology to refine our internal antibody pipeline. Their platform enables us to find more leads derived from NGS sequencing from our library. We look forward to taking leads generated from this collaboration forward within our internal pipeline.”

About MOLCURE Inc.

MOLCURE is a growing startup company with a unique biopharmaceutical molecular design technology making full use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). MOLCURE's patented and validated AI platform is based on evolutionary molecular engineering, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and laboratory automation technologies. MOLCURE is contributing to the development of innovative biopharmaceuticals by creating high-performance drug molecules challenging to develop with traditional technologies.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including without limitation, the ability of the collaborative research project to refine Twist’s internal antibody pipeline, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of a significant customer; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Quarterly Report Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.