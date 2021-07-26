SimonMed Imaging Enhances Patient Services, Saves Millions in Voice and SMS Costs and Enables Future Growth with CPaaS Solution from IntelePeer.

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, announced today that SimonMed Imaging, the nation's largest physician-owned outpatient radiology and imaging practice, partnered with IntelePeer for a flexible and scalable voice solution that has dramatically reduced operating costs and improved customer experience. In addition to enhancing its voice services with Atmosphere® CPaaS, SimonMed maximized the use of IntelePeer’s automated SMS notifications and automated calls to confirm appointments and send reminders to ensure patients arrived on time for their office visits—further improving efficiency, productivity and customer service.

“We selected IntelePeer for their impressive track record and expertise,” says SimonMed CIO Duleep Wikramanayke. “The company’s solutions not only improve processes but also help in keeping overhead as low as possible. Before implementation, SimonMed’s voice and data costs totaled approximately $5.4 million. At the time, we had just 98 sites. Today, we’ve nearly doubled in size with 170 sites, yet have been able to cut costs almost in half to $3 million with an easy-to-use, scalable, stable and resilient service that can grow with us.”

SimonMed is comprised of more than 200 highly experienced subspecialty-trained radiologists and operates across 9 states with over 150 accredited facilities that are ACR-RADSITE certified with certified technologists and equipment. For more than 20 years, its mission has remained the same: to provide best-in-class affordable care through the use of advanced technology.

Ensuring patients arrive for appointments is core to SimonMed’s commitment to excellence. Missed appointments not only cost healthcare organizations billions every year of unutilized doctors & facilities, but also are a major factor in patient health. A study from BMC medicine found that patients with one or more long-term conditions who fail to show up for their appointments may be at risk of premature death.

“SimonMed is renowned for using the newest diagnostic imaging technologies and bringing them to patients in a way that’s affordable and accessible,” says IntelePeer’s Chief Commercial Officer Jeremy Jones. “This requires investing in cost-effective technology that improves both operational processes and customer experience. As one of the fastest growing CPaaS companies in the U.S., it’s our goal to help forward-thinking enterprises like SimonMed take customer communications and internal operations to the next level.”

IntelePeer’s Atmosphere® CPaaS platform enables companies to engage with customers through a variety of innovative tools and features including, voice, SMS and social messaging, AI-enabled automation and communications routing and access on-demand analytics for actionable intelligence.

About SimonMed

SimonMed Imaging is the largest physician owned outpatient radiology practice in the United States and specializes in all major medical fields of medical imaging. Our vision is to change the medical imaging experience with advanced technology, and our mission is to provide high quality, affordable medical imaging to all. The expertise of our physicians, technologists, scientists and advanced technology leads to more accurate and early reporting. We offer multiple convenient locations, broad health plan access, and low out-of-pocket costs. Please visit www.simonmed.com for more information.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer creates smarter customer interactions, through its award-winning omnichannel communications solutions, powered by automation, AI and analytics. Our Atmosphere® CPaaS improves customer experience and satisfaction, decreases operational costs, drives new revenue, and improves business processes — all delivered through a single, easy-to-use platform that works seamlessly with existing business software and infrastructure. For more information visit: www.intelepeer.com.