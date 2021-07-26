CPSI and Medicomp Systems Announce Licensing Partnership to Integrate Quippe Clinical Data Engine Into Acute and Post-Acute EHR Platforms

MOBILE, Ala. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, and Medicomp Systems, which makes medical data relevant, usable and actionable, today announced that CPSI is integrating Medicomp’s Quippe Clinical Data Engine across its electronic health record (EHR) platforms. The new licensing partnership will provide clients with more efficient access to patient- and problem-specific information at the point of care.

Medicomp’s Quippe Clinical Data Engine delivers high-quality, clinically relevant data directly within clinical workflows. The addition of this technology to product solutions offered through the CPSI family of companies will empower providers and other clinicians with problem-oriented views that include meaningful details about a specific patient for any known or suspected disease state, improving system usability and delivering users the information they need.

“This partnership is exciting because it offers significant value to our clients, patients, and the communities we serve. Through standardization of data, Quippe Clinical Data Engine helps eliminate instances of nonrelevant information in the EHR which can negatively impact clinical workflows,“ said William J. Hayes, M.D., chief medical officer of CPSI. “This technology mirrors how healthcare clinicians think and work in a way that significantly improves the workflow efficiency and clinical decision making in delivering higher quality care to the patient and ultimately improves outcomes.”

Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, added, “We are pleased to enter this partnership with Medicomp. By leveraging Quippe solutions, we can further enhance the value of our proven EHRs. Importantly, this added functionality allows us to support our clients through their continued transition to value-based payment models and their reliance on quality outcomes. This partnership reinforces CPSI’s commitment to support best practice care delivery.”

“We are impressed with the vision and commitment of CPSI leadership in delivering solutions that enable clinical usability and connected care,” said David Lareau, chief executive officer of Medicomp. “We believe this will significantly impact the market and be a signal to the industry that a new generation of EHR systems powered by clinical data is here.”

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of five companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health, and TruCode, LLC. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along

with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. TruCode provides medical coding software that enables complete and accurate code assignment for optimal reimbursement. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

About Medicomp Systems

Medicomp Systems is a leading provider of solutions that make data usable for connected care and better outcomes. In 1978, Medicomp pioneered the patented MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine to present relevant clinical concepts in less than a second for any of tens of thousands of diagnoses or patient presentations. For more than 40 years, Medicomp has worked with physicians from leading medical centers and institutions to create solutions that work seamlessly with any EHR to deliver diagnostically relevant and actionable information to clinicians at the point of care. The MEDCIN clinical engine powers the Medicomp Quippe suite of solutions and creates intuitive workflows that support – rather than disrupt – the way clinicians think and work. Medicomp’s solutions deliver proven clinical and financial ROI, including reduced documentation and coding costs, increased clinician productivity, improved outcomes, and appropriate reimbursement. With minimal time and financial investment, stakeholders can deploy the robust clinical engine to filter data from disparate sources and organize structured and unstructured data into relevant and usable information. With real-time access to patient- and problem-specific information, clinicians are empowered to deliver better care and outcomes. To learn more about how Medicomp solutions can benefit your organization, visit http://www.medicomp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

