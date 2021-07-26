H.I.G. Capital Establishes United Flow Technologies Platform; Completes Strategic Investment in MISCOwater

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with over $44 billion of equity capital under management, announced today the formation of United Flow Technologies (“UFT”), a platform established to invest in the municipal and industrial water and wastewater market. H.I.G. has committed significant capital and resources to UFT to build a market leading company through transformational acquisitions and organic growth.

Concurrent with the formation of UFT, H.I.G. announced UFT’s first transaction - the recapitalization of MISCOwater. As part of the transaction, H.I.G. will partner with MISCOwater’s leadership team to support their growth initiatives. The MISCOwater team and brand will remain in place. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA, MISCOwater is a leading provider of process and equipment solutions to the municipal water, wastewater and industrial markets. MISCOwater provides its customers best in class products manufactured by leading original equipment manufacturers and value-added services via multiple offices across ten states in the western United States.

Chris McCampbell, CEO of MISCOwater, commented, “We have an incredible opportunity to expand both organically and via acquisition and we are very excited to partner with H.I.G. to support these objectives. H.I.G.’s experience and resources will help us continue and accelerate our successful growth trajectory by enhancing our platform by adding new products and services and expanding into new geographies. We remain highly focused and committed to providing outstanding products and service to our customers and creating a dynamic work environment for our employees.”

“We are very excited to partner with the MISCOwater management team, who have a proven track record of providing the highest levels of quality products and services to their customers on behalf of leading OEMs,” added Rahul Vinnakota, Managing Director at H.I.G. “The Company’s blue-chip customer base, close relationships with leading OEMs, and multiple growth levers make this an attractive investment.”

About MISCOwater

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $44 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.