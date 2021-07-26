Sonos and The North Face Team Up, Inviting Fans to Sonically Explore The Outdoors This Summer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of the all-new Sonos Roam™, an ultra-portable smart speaker built to deliver great sound both at home and for any adventure, Sonos and The North Face are kicking off a multi-faceted partnership that unlocks a whole new way to experience some of the most epic expeditions and natural landscapes. Rooted in the unique history of each brand across audio and outdoor exploration, the partnership will come to life through a variety of different ways this summer.

“With the addition of Roam - our first truly portable speaker - to our family of products, we wanted a partner that could help us tell the story of listening on-the-go in an authentic and accessible way. Looking at brands that inspire us to get outside and explore the world around us, we knew The North Face was the perfect fit as a heritage brand in the outdoor adventure space and its rich history in exploration,” said Pete Pedersen, VP of Marketing, Sonos.

The partnership first comes to life with a station on Sonos Radio: Never Stop Exploring. Featuring nine different soundscapes of composed field recordings made during the filming of some of The North Face’s most far-flung adventures, Never Stop Exploring invites fans to bring the sounds of adventure into their homes. Created by composer and multi-instrumentalist Mikael Jorgensen of the Grammy Award-winning band Wilco, the soundscapes feature original audio combined with a brand-new score to take listeners on a journey around the world - from Alaska to Peru, Ethiopia to Japan and everything in between. Including narration from world-class athletes Alex Honnold, Hilaree Nelson, Matty Hong, Emily Harrington and more, the station will offer listeners a unique opportunity to sonically transport themselves into the heart of these incredible expeditions.

“What we’ve created with the Never Stop Exploring station on Sonos Radio is so much more than the reimagined audio itself. The creativity of Mikael Jorgensen combined with the openness of the athletes reminiscing on their experiences has allowed us to create something sonically adventurous, offering fans and outdoor enthusiasts a truly immersive listening experience,” said Dmitri Siegel, VP of Content, Sonos Radio.

The itinerary for the Never Stop Exploring Sonos Radio station includes:

“Thanks for the Beta” featuring the sounds of The High Sierra, California with Alex Honnold and Emily Harrington

featuring the sounds of The High Sierra, California with and “Skiing Lhotse” featuring the sounds of The Himalayas with Hilaree Nelson

featuring the sounds of The Himalayas with “Sawanobori” featuring the sounds of Shomyo Falls, Japan with Matty Hong and James Pearson

featuring the sounds of Shomyo Falls, Japan with and “Dirty Gnar Gnar” featuring the sounds of Mount Poi and Mount Kenya with Alex Honnold and Cedar Wright

featuring the sounds of Mount Poi and Mount Kenya with and “Sending El Cap” featuring the sounds of El Capitan, California with Emily Harrington

featuring the sounds of El Capitan, California with “Towers of Tigray” featuring the sounds of Ethiopia with James Pearson

featuring the sounds of Ethiopia with “Life Coach, Alaska” featuring the sounds of Ruth Gorge, Alaska with Alex Honnold and Renan Ozturk

featuring the sounds of Ruth Gorge, Alaska with and “Pitumarca” featuring the sounds of Peru with Nina Williams

featuring the sounds of Peru with “Expedition Antarctica” featuring the sounds of Queen Maud Land with Alex Honnold, Cedar Wright, and Savannah Cummins

“We’ve spent over 50 years enabling some of the world’s greatest athletes to not only achieve their goals, but to inspire the next generation of explorers,” said Steve Lesnard, Global VP of Marketing and Product, The North Face. “What our partnership with Sonos unlocks is a completely new avenue for storytelling, with a brand that shares so many of our values.”

Never Stop Exploring premieres today on Sonos Radio, Mixcloud, and YouTube. Sonos Radio is available in 16 countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Ireland, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, and Denmark.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is the world’s leading sound experience company. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

About Sonos Radio

Sonos Radio is the premiere radio experience, only on Sonos. Built for and inspired by Sonos customers, Sonos Radio represents the broadest selection of radio available around the world, bringing together more than 60,000 broadcast radio stations from long-time partners along with dozens of exclusive original stations from Sonos. Available free to all customers globally, Sonos Radio is an ad-supported streaming radio service that comes pre-loaded in the Sonos App, bringing all streaming radio into one place from the moment customers set-up. Sonos original content is available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Ireland, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, and Denmark.

Available first in the United States and United Kingdom, Sonos Radio HD offers an upgraded, ad-free Sonos Radio experience that delivers an expanded catalogue of exclusive original content in high-definition, lossless CD-quality audio (16-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC). Customers who upgrade to Sonos Radio HD will enjoy all original stations across both tiers in high-definition audio with skips, repeats, and with no ads, excluding global broadcast stations.

About The North Face®

The North Face, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC, was founded in 1966 with the goal of preparing outdoor athletes for the rigors of their next adventure. Today we are the world’s leading outdoor brand, creating athlete-tested, expedition-proven products that help people explore and test the limits of human potential. We protect our outdoor playgrounds and minimize our impact on the planet through programs that encourage sustainability. The North Face products are available at premium and specialty retail sporting goods stores globally and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, please visit www.thenorthface.com.