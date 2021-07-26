Cubic Wins US Air Force Contract to Miniaturize Small Form Factor Software Definable Radio

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation today announced its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division was awarded the Small Form Factor (SFF) Radio Phase 2 task order worth over $10 million under the United States Air Force (USAF) Data Links Enterprise (DLE) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract. Cubic will develop two prototype variants, a SFF Software Definable Radio (SDR) for a dismounted warfighter and a generic Open Mission Systems/Open Communication Subsystem (OMS/OCS) 3U VPX Air Data Terminal (ADT) enabling the exchange of multiple information types and formats including Full Motion Video.

“Cubic’s innovative and high-performance offering features a novel protected waveform that uniquely meets the Air Force’s needs for conducting air to ground communications without risking warfighter safety,” said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. “We are thrilled to have been selected to support Small Form Factor Radio, Phase 2. This opportunity expands on the successful work we have accomplished in previous developmental efforts for the Air Force.”

As an industry leader in protected communications, Cubic’s portfolio of products includes the Multi Modem Transceiver (MMT) and Nano Modem Transceiver (nMT) Software Defined Radios (SDR); Halo™ Software Defined Antenna; and the Merlin™ Protected Waveform. Leveraging its expertise in protected communications solutions, Cubic will develop and demonstrate a leading-edge capability for the USAF that features significant size, weight, power, and cost (SWAP-C) reduction.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.