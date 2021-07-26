HealthTrust and Steward Health Care Sign Long-term Renewal for Supply Chain and Group Purchasing Support Services.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthTrust, a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) and performance improvement company for healthcare, and Steward Health Care, the largest private, physician-owned and led hospital system in the U.S., have announced a long-term extension of the companies’ exclusive agreement for supply chain and GPO support services.

Steward Health Care’s business model was built to transform healthcare by unlocking access to the highest-quality, value-driven care for patients where they live and work. As integrated institutions, Steward’s hospitals function on a community model, engaging with local employees and other stakeholders as valued partners. The Dallas-based hospital system currently operates 39 hospitals around the world, including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and the countries of Colombia and Malta.

“We’re proud to expand our long-standing collaboration with HealthTrust, a valuable business associate aligned to our mission,” said Laura Tortorella, chief operating officer of Steward Health Care. “This extended renewal aims to identify additional efficiencies across our expanding supply chains to meet the evolving needs of our valued patients, clinicians and communities.”

“We have greatly appreciated the opportunity to work with Steward since 2016,” stated Ed Jones, president and CEO of HealthTrust. “We are grateful and humbled by their vote of confidence and look forward to continuing to generate value through our GPO and total spend management capabilities.”

About HealthTrust

HealthTrust (Healthtrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust serves over 1,600 hospitals and health systems, and more than 55,000 other locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites.

About Steward Health Care

Founded in 2010, Steward Health Care is the largest physician-owned health care network with more than 5,500 providers and 45,000 health care professionals empowering the health and wellness journey of 12.3 million patients annually through its extensive global network of hospitals, urgent care centers, skilled nursing facilities and behavioral health services.

Based in Dallas, Steward currently operates 39 (44 after the finalization of the recently announced South Florida acquisitions) hospitals around the world, including 34 across Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah, as well as five internationally within Malta and Colombia.

For more information, visit www.steward.org.