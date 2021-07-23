Jam City, Inc. and DPCM Capital, Inc. Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement

MIAMI & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DPCM Capital, Inc. (“DPCM Capital”) (NYSE: XPOA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Jam City, Inc. (“Jam City”), a leading mobile entertainment company behind some of the world’s highest grossing and most enduring mobile games, today announced that both companies have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced business combination agreement, effective immediately. In light of current market conditions, DPCM Capital and Jam City believe that terminating the business combination agreement is the best path forward for the parties and their respective stockholders. DPCM Capital intends to continue to pursue a business combination and is proceeding to evaluate alternative business combinations.

DPCM Capital, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company led by Chairman and CEO Emil Michael, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. UBS Securities LLC acted as sole book-running manager for DPCM Capital’s initial public offering. Its common stock, units, and warrants began trading on the NYSE on October 23, 2020 under the ticker symbols XPOA, XPOA.U and XPOA WS, respectively. www.dpcmcapital.com.

Jam City is an award-winning mobile entertainment company providing unique and deeply engaging games that appeal to a broad, global audience. Led by CEO Chris DeWolfe, former MySpace co-founder and CEO, and COO Josh Yguado, former 20th Century Fox executive, Jam City is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest-grossing and most enduring mobile games. [Jam City’s global franchise Cookie Jam has generated $790 million in lifetime bookings and Panda Pop has generated $375 million in lifetime bookings as of Q4 2020.] The company is a partner of choice for Hollywood studios, having developed immersive, narrative-rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands. The company’s popular RPG game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was the #1 game in more than 40 countries at its launch in April 2018. Jam City currently has studios and talent located in Los Angeles (HQ), Burbank, Cedar Falls, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco and, internationally, in Berlin, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.jamcity.com.

