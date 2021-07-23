Daikin Teams With Gold Medalist, NBC and The Weather Channel for Major Summer Campaign

Carrying the baton for Daikin’s extensive media campaign is one of the most celebrated athletes ever – gymnast Mary Lou Retton, winner of five medals during the 1984 summer games. Retton will relay Daikin’s new brand message, “Perfecting the Air We Share,” during integrated broadcast and digital content created by Comcast-NBC for the 2021 summer contest. Concurrently, a new Daikin television ad campaign for "Perfecting the Air We Share" will air on several North American networks, including NBC, CNN, Fox, ESPN, USA, Discovery, Lifetime, History, TNT, FX, Canada’s CTV and others. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Like a 400-meter relay squad, a major marketing initiative from Daikin North America LLC (Daikin), a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL), the world’s #1 manufacturer of heating and cooling products, is sprinting out of the blocks this summer. Anchoring this marketing initiative from Daikin is a nationally televised ad campaign featuring a legendary gold medalist spokesperson. Plus, Daikin has teamed with The Weather Channel, providing exclusive Daikin Air Quality Index alerts broadcast throughout the country.

Carrying the baton for Daikin’s extensive media campaign is one of the most celebrated athletes ever – gymnast Mary Lou Retton, winner of five medals during the 1984 summer games. Retton will help relay Daikin’s new brand message, “Perfecting the Air We Share,” during integrated broadcast and digital content created by Comcast-NBC for the summer games.

Driving home the brand message is a new television ad campaign, covering both the U.S. and Canada, for “Perfecting the Air We Share.” The :30- and :15-second television ads will air on several networks, including NBC, CNN, Fox, ESPN, USA, Discovery, Lifetime, History, TNT, FX, Canada’s CTV and others which started mid-July.

“Introducing Daikin to a broader audience, starting during the summer games in Japan and beyond, is a tremendous opportunity for the company, our distribution chain and our contractors,” said Taka Inoue, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “We realize that now is the right time to invest as more contractors are searching for ways to differentiate themselves and consumers are searching for high efficiency, connected systems and indoor air quality improvements. Daikin’s leadership in technology and product development has recently provided Daikin contractors with products such as Daikin Fit, Daikin One ecosystem and accompanying Daikin One+ smart thermostats, providing Daikin contractors opportunities to revolutionize the future of residential HVAC systems in North America.”

On The Weather Channel, Daikin’s new brand message ties seamlessly to the network’s new Daikin Air Quality Index segment, featured nationally every Monday morning and extended into specific air quality forecasts for 33 markets throughout each day. The exclusive, new segments will run through March 2022.

“The awareness of how incredibly important air quality truly is to our overall health has dramatically increased over the past year,” said Marc Bellanger, Director of Marketing and Communications for Daikin. “As a leader in providing state-of-the-art HVAC and indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, such as our Daikin One ecosystem line of IAQ products, we want to help educate and inform everyone as to what their actual, local community outdoor air quality is, and how Daikin can help monitor and control the quality of air inside their homes where it is most important.”

All the campaign elements, televised and digital, feature co-branding opportunities and customer lead generation components for Daikin’s independent HVAC contractor network. For example, The Weather Channel’s Daikin Air Quality Index tailored to local markets and Mary Lou Retton’s NBC summer games segments will be co-branded by local Daikin contractors.

“The message behind ‘Perfecting the Air We Share’ is that we are all connected, and through technological innovations and a commitment to sustainability, Daikin realizes a better tomorrow begins with better air,” explained Bellanger. “As the official air conditioning of summer, Daikin is thrilled to work with gold medalist legend Mary Lou Retton, NBC, The Weather Channel, and our independent distribution and contractor network to help North American consumers better understand why Daikin is one of the world’s leading indoor comfort solutions providers.”

For more about Daikin, visit www.NorthAmerica-Daikin.com.

Additional Information:

About Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 76,000 employees worldwide and is the world’s number 1 air conditioning company. Daikin North America LLC (Daikin) is a subsidiary of DIL. Daikin and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial and industrial use and are sold via independent HVAC contractors. Daikin engineering and manufacturing is located at Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, TX. For additional information, visit www.northamerica-daikin.com.