AM Best Removes from Under Review With Developing Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Vault Holdings Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Vault E&S Insurance Company (Little Rock, AR) and Vault Reciprocal Exchange (St. Petersburg, FL), collectively referred to as Vault Holdings Group (Vault). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Vault’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd. recently sold a majority ownership of the Vault entities to an investor group led by Cornell Capital. Concurrently, Vault Reciprocal Exchange and Vault E&S Insurance Company have entered into a pooling agreement for all premiums and losses. Upon the deal’s close, the new owners injected a material amount of equity to strengthen Vault’s balance sheet and support future growth. The group remains committed to providing coverage for the high net worth homeowners market and is actively expanding its geographic footprint. The group predominantly writes in Florida, South Carolina and Texas, but expects its geographic concentration to decline as it continues to diversify. While volatile performance has been observed in 2021, AM Best expects Vault’s operating results to improve in the near term in accordance with company-provided projections.

