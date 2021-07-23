As Privacy Hits a Critical Juncture, DataGrail Integrates with HubSpot to Help Joint Customers Protect People’s Privacy

HubSpot is integrating with the DataGrail platform to support joint customers so that they can easily build robust privacy programs, boosting end-user brand trust. Together they have dozens of joint customers, including Plume and Snyk. (Graphic: Business Wire)

HubSpot is integrating with the DataGrail platform to support joint customers so that they can easily build robust privacy programs, boosting end-user brand trust. Together they have dozens of joint customers, including Plume and Snyk. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataGrail, the modern privacy platform designed to help brands build customer trust and transparency, announced today that it has integrated with HubSpot to make it easier for companies to protect their customers’ data and adhere to their privacy preferences. HubSpot, an investor in DataGrail, is integrating with the DataGrail platform to support joint customers so that they can easily build robust privacy programs, boosting end-user brand trust. Together they have dozens of joint customers, including Plume and Snyk.

“Privacy regulations like CCPA, GDPR and the newer laws in Virginia and Colorado, are evolving rapidly, and they are of utmost concern to our customers. We are proactively taking steps to help our customers successfully adapt so that they can better serve their customers. That support includes our investment in DataGrail,” said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. “DataGrail makes it extremely easy for our customers to build privacy programs, all with the end goal of providing a privacy-centric experience for end-users.”

Privacy has become an increasingly important issue for sales and marketing teams, who handle high volumes of customer data. As customers become more aware of their privacy rights and options, marketing teams are looking to become responsible stewards of personal information. Together, HubSpot and DataGrail can help marketers figure out the best way to do that without tying up a lot of internal resources.

The integration makes it easy for HubSpot customers to implement and deploy a privacy solution that identifies unknown sources of personal data, maintains a continuous system inventory and automates data subject requests. As part of that, DataGrail automates the processes of identifying and extracting personal data within the HubSpot platform for data subject requests (DSRs and DSARs) in compliance with CCPA, CPRA and the GDPR.

Specific features include:

Live Data Map: DataGrail is the only privacy platform that provides continuous system detection, delivering a real-time inventory of your data assets and the likely PII they contain. DataGrail’s 900+ pre-built connectors combined with database and data platforms create a company’s custom Live Data Map.

DataGrail is the only privacy platform that provides continuous system detection, delivering a real-time inventory of your data assets and the likely PII they contain. DataGrail’s 900+ pre-built connectors combined with database and data platforms create a company’s custom Live Data Map. Request Manager: Automate data subject requests for the GDPR, CCPA, and CPRA. Eliminate human error and manual processing to protect your company’s brand and reduce risk. Request Manager fulfills Do Not Sell (DNS), access, and deletion requests. DataGrail’s proprietary identity verification improves the consumer experience, and streamlines the internal process.

Automate data subject requests for the GDPR, CCPA, and CPRA. Eliminate human error and manual processing to protect your company’s brand and reduce risk. Request Manager fulfills Do Not Sell (DNS), access, and deletion requests. DataGrail’s proprietary identity verification improves the consumer experience, and streamlines the internal process. Consent Management: Obtain, manage, and document cookie consent for visitors to your website or native app to meet compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and more.

“Privacy is a core value at Plume, and we’re dedicated to safeguarding our customers’ data,” said Vincent Samuel, Head of Data Protection at Plume. “DataGrail’s integrations with top business apps, including HubSpot, made it easy for us to automate management of our privacy rights’ compliance —we didn’t have to do it from scratch with a lot of error-prone, manual processes. We can handle privacy requests faster and easier than before, and address our customers’ privacy rights with confidence.”

“The privacy era has arrived, introducing new choices for consumers and complexity for organizations,” said Daniel Barber, CEO and co-founder of DataGrail. “Together, DataGrail and HubSpot are demonstrating that it is possible to build a robust business without sacrificing profit margins while still supporting the rights of customers.”

To find out more about how the DataGrail platform works for customers while saving teams' time, ensuring error-proof data mapping and requiring little-to-no ongoing maintenance, please visit www.datagrail.io.

About DataGrail

DataGrail is the privacy platform brands rely on to build customer trust and transparency. Our easy-to-use platform performs continuous business system detection and enables brands to automate data subject requests, so they can stay compliant with regulations like GDPR, CCPA and CPRA. With 900+ pre-built connections with popular apps and infrastructure, the DataGrail Integration Network is the first of its kind to detect shadow IT that may contain personal data, ensuring the accurate data discovery. DataGrail services millions of consumers, through companies like Overstock, Dexcom, Databricks and Outreach, and has 4.8/5 stars on G2. DataGrail is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors, including Felicis, Cloud Apps Capital Partners, Operator Collective, DocuSign Ventures, HubSpot Ventures, Okta Ventures, Next47 and American Express Ventures. Visit www.datagrail.io or follow DataGrail on Twitter and LinkedIn to learn more.