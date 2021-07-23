Analytics Insight Announces ‘The 10 Most Powerful Women in Technology’ in July 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analytics Insight has named ‘The 10 Most Powerful Women in Technology 2021’ in its July magazine issue. The issue focuses on trailblazing women leaders driving successful business transformation across their organizations.

The magazine issue recognizes ten powerful women who are reimaging the business world and leading the tech race in today’s digital world. By stepping over the inequality line and entering a world of opportunities, these inspiring women leaders demonstrate extraordinary leadership skills and contribute greatly to their companies’ innovative initiatives. Here is the list of these powerful women leaders:

Featuring as the Cover Story is Kate Pretkel, Senior Director, Head of HR for North America and Global People Programs at EPAM Systems. In her role, she is involved in designing the company’s internal programs that stretches from onboarding to performance management and compensation. Kate is also responsible for HR software selection and development and acts as the product lead for some of the tools EPAM creates and uses internally.

This issue further includes,

Cherry Yeung: Cherry Yeung is the Group Director of Operations and Campus Solutions at Azendian Solutions. She has more than sixteen years of experience in enterprise data warehouse and business intelligence, serving both public and private sectors.

Dana Florea: Dana Florea is the COO of Accesa. In her position, she is responsible for providing short and long-term operational strategies that support effective business management, nurturing people growth, and alignment with the company’s strategy.

Jacqueline Teo: Jacqueline Teo has a strong background in Finance and started as a junior accountant when she graduated. Currently, she is working as the Chief Digital Officer for HGC Global Communications where she enables digital transformation.

Professor Kerensa Jennings FRSA: Professor Kerensa Jennings FRSA is a digital impact specialist and senior adviser at BT. She is also an award-winning strategist, storyteller, and non-executive director who specialises in purpose, productivity and digital impact.

Kenesa Ahmad: Kenesa Ahmad is the Co-founder and Partner at Aleada Consulting. In her role, she advises clients on privacy, data protection and information security issues. She also assists in developing and implementing global privacy and data protection programmes.

Melissa Massa: As the Worldwide Vice President of Sales for the Cloud Service Provider segment within Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, Melissa Massa works with the largest companies from across the globe that provides public cloud services.

Deepa Madhavan: Deepa Madhavan is the Senior Director of PayPal, an American e-commerce company specializing in internet money transfers. She has a rich career of close to two decades with an impressive track record in effectively leading engineering teams.

Kelly Steckelberg: Kelly Steckelberg is the Chief Financial Officer of Zoom Video Communications. Due to her extensive leadership and experience in the finance sector, Kelly has held various roles including CEO, COO, and CFO of Zoosk, etc.

Kerri-Lynn Primmer Morris: As the Chief Technology Officer for Healthcare at Microsoft, Kerri-Lynn Primmer Morris leads a team of Digital Advisors who help healthcare organizations embrace and bring to life digital transformation.

“The tech industry has a long way to go towards equity and equality in the workplace. Whilst this, women tech leaders make a significant impact on their perspective, approach to tech innovation, and means of making decisions. In this issue, Analytics Insight aims to recognize and celebrate the most powerful women tech leaders who are raising the expectations of leadership and setting the standards high for emerging women leaders,” says Adilin Beatrice, Senior Analyst at Analytics Insight.

Read their inspiring stories here.

About Analytics Insight®

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data, and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.

