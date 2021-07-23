Valet Raises Pre-Seed Round Led by Pareto Holdings to Create an On-Demand, White-Glove Concierge Delivery Service

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valet (www.grabvalet.com), the first-of-its-kind, online concierge service that brings iconic restaurant experiences to its users, today announced a $500k pre-seed round led by Pareto Holdings. The funding round comes at a time when people are looking forward to sharing in-person experiences once again, with group outings, shared meals, and travel and leisure activity strongly on the rebound. Valet is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this reopening by providing white-glove delivery services with an initial focus on group ordering from world-renowned restaurants and chefs. Its domain expertise of last-mile, on-demand and high-quality delivery brings acclaimed dishes to anyone, anywhere.

This investment round will power Valet to grow its offering and footprint, deploying the capital to fuel market launches in highly desirable US markets, invest in its customer acquisition funnels and continue to refine and iterate its Beta product offering based on user feedback. Most importantly, Valet will use the proceeds to recruit and hire a best-in-class team across interdisciplinary roles to position the company for sustained long-term success.

“We launched Valet to fix a recurring problem for individuals and institutions that were getting back to normal and meeting in group settings. The common thread was that various groups of people – whether co-workers, families, or friends – required hyper-personalized, concierge-like solutions for varying tastes and needs – such as food or travel amenities – but lacked a single tool to turn to. And further, our customers lacked a solution that provided white-glove, end-to-end delivery of these items anywhere imaginable,” said Greg Rothman, Founder and CEO of Valet.

“When we first met Jon Oringer and Edward Lando from Pareto, they immediately saw the opportunity and the decision to partner with them was a clear fit. They have extensive experience with early-stage tech companies solving unique challenges that are poised for rapid growth.”

Valet’s service aggregates an exclusive group of partners, such as world-renowned restaurants, specialty food retailers and other unique service providers, and combines it with white-glove, tech-driven logistics wrapped in automation. Designed to streamline the ordering and delivery process of luxury personal services, Valet provides its customers with access to desirable partners with ultra efficiency. While on-demand delivery has become ubiquitous during the Coronavirus pandemic, Valet’s premium offering is uniquely positioned for success because of its customization, end-to-end value chain ownership, and satisfaction guarantee. By investing in temperature-controlled vehicles and state-of-the-art packaging, the company is able to provide its users with a fine-dining occasion that replicates the restaurant experience.

The company is seeing interest for its product offering in numerous areas, including the private air travel catering space and corporate lunch settings. Both categories are wide-open opportunities for Valet, thanks to increased volumes post-Covid, as well as the group setting characteristics. The company is planning additional product features with this investment to drive more acceptance throughout its target audience.

“Valet is bringing catering and personal services to industries with high demand and dismal current options. The time is right for a disruptive company to completely redefine and own this space. Valet’s deep domain expertise, leading technology and strong go-to-market plan will enable them to revolutionize the concierge market,” said Jon Oringer, Managing Partner at Miami-based Pareto Holdings and Founder and Executive Chairman at Shutterstock. “Pareto is excited to partner with Valet on their journey.”

“Valet is poised to revolutionize the way its users experience on-demand, thanks to its highly selective curation of specialty food and drink purveyors. Combining this premium menu offering with a white-glove delivery service – made possible by superior last-mile technology – makes it a one-of-a-kind proposition with enormous potential,” said Edward Lando, Managing Partner of Pareto Holdings.

