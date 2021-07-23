Flagler Health+ and Andrews Sports Medicine Announce Affiliation Agreement

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flagler Health+ and Andrews Sports Medicine, LLC announced today that the organizations have entered into an affiliation agreement that provides an exclusive structure to bring internationally-acclaimed Andrews Sports Medicine to Northeast Florida. One of the first initiatives planned as part of the collaboration is the development of an orthopedics-focused surgery center to be located on the Flagler Health+ campus at Durbin Park. Future opportunities identified in the master affiliation agreement include orthopedic research and education, sports medicine clinics, rehabilitation centers, school-based programs and more.

“We are excited to bring our experience and proven model for delivering the world’s most advanced sports medicine to the residents of Northeast Florida,” said Founder and orthopedic surgeon James Andrews, MD. “At Andrews, it is important for us to align with organizations that share our commitment to innovation, quality and patient-centered care and we have found that partner in Flagler Health+.”

Flagler Health+ launched its Orthopedic Specialists practice in February of 2020, which currently includes locations in Palm Coast, St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra, Florida. The partnership with Andrews will maximize existing talent and resources, while building a broader network of sports medicine providers and services across Northeast Florida.

“Dr. Andrews is truly a legend in the field of sports medicine, as evidenced by the premier sports teams and athletes from around the world who consistently choose the Andrews name when seeking advanced orthopedic care,” stated Flagler Health+ President & CEO Jason Barrett. “Flagler Health+ has made a commitment to deliver services that meet the unique needs of our communities, as Northeast Florida continues to grow. This affiliation ensures that families across the region have access to the very best in prevention, treatment, surgery and rehabilitation for joint health.”

Flagler Health+ anticipates breaking ground on the Health Village portion of the Durbin Park campus in the Fall of 2021 followed soon after by the ambulatory surgery center. The property is located between Interstate 95 and State Road 9B.

ABOUT FLAGLER HEALTH+

Flagler Health+ is a total-care enterprise aimed at advancing the physical, social and economic health of Northeast Florida communities. From working with area schools to address youth behavioral health, to bringing a new concept in health villages throughout the region, Flagler Health+ is building healthier communities. Flagler Health+ is an extension of Flagler Hospital, which has a 130-year legacy of caring for the community. The hospital was recognized by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best for orthopedic surgery in 2021, and has also received the joint replacement excellence award for six years in a row.

Learn more at flaglerhealth.org.

ABOUT ANDREWS SPORTS MEDICINE

Andrews Sports Medicine is a global leader in orthopedic and sports medicine research, treatment, and clinical care. Founded by international sports medicine thought leader Dr. Jim Andrews, Andrews Sports Medicine provides world-class orthopedic and sports medicine care to patients of all ages. Through robust research, fellowship programs, and professional development training, Andrews Sports Medicine serves to set the standard for the highest levels of patient care and clinical outcomes in the orthopedic and sports medicine disciplines.