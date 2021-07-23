Petlibro to Launch Its "Granary" 2nd Generation Automatic Pet Feeder

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Design Libro (the “Company”). Petlibro, one of the best-selling pet supply brands in the US, is launching their 2nd-gen Granary Automatic Pet Feeder (R.R.P. $69.99) on July 23rd, 2021. The device can help pets everywhere to achieve a regular feeding routine, and so feel secure at home.

How You and Your Pet Benefit from an Automatic Feeder?

Does your pet have a routine that’s different from yours? For instance, waking up early and making loud noises, asking to be fed while you’re trying to sleep? Or, needing food in the middle of the day while you have to run errands or work? Now, you can customize your pets feeding routine and ensure they access healthy portion sizes, even if you’re out of the house.

Having an automatic feeder is a great middle ground between offering your pets stability by keeping them in a routine, while allowing you to have more freedom. This means that it’s the perfect back-to-work accessory for the busy owner who bought a pet during the pandemic and is now back in the office. You don’t have to worry about keeping your pet in their routine while you’re re-establishing yours.

What’s more, you can ensure that your pets are fed if you take time away by going out for an evening meal yourself, or taking a short trip. No more having to ask your friends, family, or neighbors to feed your pet twice a day.

Portion Sizes that Count

It’s hard to judge how much food your pet needs. Do they prefer grazing, with a cup of food spread out across the day, or gulping down one large meal? Then, once you have established this, you have to make sure that your pet has access to the food that they want, when they want. With the Petlibro Granary 2nd Generation Automatic Pet Feeder, you can choose to feed your pet up to six meals a day, each up to 50 portions (15ml each). All you need to do is glance at the container’s transparent window and refill it when it’s getting empty. Maintaining a customized diet for your pet has never been easier.

As Fresh As It Gets

The Petlibro Granary has been created with a focus on freshness, ensuring your pet can eat healthy food even if you are away on an overnight trip. Maintaining a fresh taste is easily achieved because every part of the feeder, from the food storage container to the dispenser, has a 4 stage seal system. It is fully enclosed to ensure that no moisture can be absorbed, locking in the great taste that your pet likes while keeping your pets' food safe from bacteria or mold. Plus, the machine is designed to be incredibly easy to clean, with no tough to reach corners.

Helpful High-Tech Features

Infrared sensors are built-in to the feeder, which ensure that the feeder automatically stops dispensing when the sensors are obstructed. Even if your pets play with the device (or attempt to try and eat the food in the container), your machine will detect it to keep the device and your pets safe. What’s more, there is an ergonomically designed operation panel that is designed to be easy to use and set up. There’s no need to tilt the machine when programming your pets meals!

About Petlibro

Petlibro was established in 2019 in California, USA. We believe that pets deserve responsible, high-quality care--and that their humans deserve an easier way to offer this to them. We offer seamless designs that allow human and animal habits to perfectly meld into one co-existing routine, creating a little more happiness for owners & pets every day. https://petlibro.com/

