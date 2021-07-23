ForumPay Teams Up with Bambora to Conquer the Crypto-to-Fiat Payments Market

ZURRIEQ, Malta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ForumPay, an international cryptocurrency-to-fiat payment service provider, has established a partnership with the global payments provider Bambora, a Worldline brand, to bring seamless crypto payment solutions to merchants and online shoppers. The partnership will cater to a large global audience and offer expanded payment options for both shoppers and merchants.

ForumPay continues its march to dominate the growing crypto payments ecosystem for merchants around the world.

“ForumPay provides merchants with a seamless, secure and instant processing solution to accept payments from the more than 54 million active crypto wallet users around the world. By providing a payments service for processing crypto into fiat that functions as naturally as card payments, ForumPay enables merchants with a familiar feeling payments alternative that also gives them a competitive advantage by tapping into the fastest growing consumer base on the planet.” says Joshua Tate, CEO of ForumPay.

“We are very excited to partner with Bambora to expand the reach of both companies. Bambora’s forward thinking approach to give innovative solutions to their customers is perfectly aligned with ForumPay’s growth strategy. With partnerships such as these, we continue to grow our network of merchants who understand the strategic and commercial value of tapping into the vast crypto consumer market by utilizing the most innovative and seamless payment solutions in the industry.” Tate says.

Stockholm-based Bambora, which is part of Worldline, provides instore and online payment processing for businesses of all sizes and is one of the most sought-after digital payment solutions around the world.

“We are happy to partner up with ForumPay that will put our feature-rich payment stack and comprehensive power into the hands of global merchants who require local payment options to win buyers’ trust”, says Carlos Rangevik Teixeira, Senior Business Development and Partnership Manager at Bambora.

Discover how Bambora can help you grow your online business ― contact ForumPay today to find out more about accepting payments from the fastest growing consumer segment in the world.