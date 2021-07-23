O.H. Ingram River Aged Announces Availability through Seelbach’s Online Retailer

O.H. Ingram River Aged Straight Whiskey and Straight Rye are now available for purchase via Seelbach's, an online retailer for craft spirits. (Photo: Business Wire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brown Water Spirits LLC, the maker of the O.H. Ingram River Aged® Series, announced today that it is now available through Seelbach’s, an online retailer for craft spirits, that will greatly expand its market availability while supplies last.

Seelbach’s will have a limited supply of the Ingram River Aged Straight Whiskey and Straight Rye for sale.

The O.H. Ingram River Aged Series is the only whiskey aged inside a first-of-its-kind floating rickhouse moored on the riverbank in Ballard County, KY. Here, it’s exposed to the unique climate of the Mighty Mississippi and the river’s rise and fall. These factors combine to provoke an interaction between wood and spirit that isn’t possible inside a traditional rickhouse. The constant motion of the river ensures that the whiskey never stops working, creating an extraordinary spirit with a taste mature beyond its years.

“Today is an exciting moment for our brand. We now have the ability to get our whiskey into more hands as a result of Seelbach’s reach,” said Founder and Proprietor Hank Ingram. “We’ve had so much interest from people around the country who have wanted to get a bottle but didn’t live in Tennessee or Kentucky. Seelbach’s will help us better serve that demand, while supplies last!”

“We only work with craft spirit makers that I believe make a great product, and obviously Ingram River Aged meets the criteria,” said Seelbach’s Founder Blake Riber. “I’m honored to add them to our roster. Being able to offer our customers the opportunity to purchase a unique spirit like Ingram River Aged is what we’re all about. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do together.

O.H. Ingram River Aged is the result of blending entrepreneurship and innovation with traditional aging processes. While all whiskeys are products of their environment, only O.H. Ingram River Aged is ‘Mellowed on the Mississippi®.’

Hank’s inspiration comes from a longstanding family tie to the river. More than 150 years ago, his family began its American success story with two things — oak trees and a rushing river. Now, Hank is adding his chapter to this story by bringing together whiskey and the magic of the river to create O.H. Ingram River Aged.

To learn more about the Ingram River Aged Series and sign up for updates, please visit IngramWhiskey.com and use the Ingram River Aged Brand Finder to see where it’s available near you.

You can also follow Ingram Whiskey on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

ABOUT BROWN WATER SPIRITS

Brown Water Spirits LLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN. With whiskey aging operations in Ballard County, Kentucky, Brown Water Spirits pioneered the first patent-pending floating rickhouse on the Mississippi River. The result is the O.H. Ingram River Aged Series.

The first two expressions in the Series have already attracted a number of accolades, including a Platinum medal at the 2021 SIP Awards and Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for the O.H. Ingram River Aged Straight Rye, and scores of 94 by The Tasting Panel Magazine for both the Straight Rye and the Straight Whiskey. O.H. Ingram River Aged is presently available online via Seelbach’s and on shelves in Tennessee and Kentucky, with additional markets coming as inventory allows through R.S. Lipman and Vintage Point, the National Sales Agent.