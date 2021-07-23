Central Care Cancer Center and Deep Lens Partner to Integrate AI-Matching Solution, VIPER™, Into Network, Expanding Clinical Research Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio & SALINA, Kansas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Central Care Cancer Center and Deep Lens today announced a strategic partnership that will deploy Deep Lens’ novel clinical trial matching solution, VIPER™, into the 10-location Kansas and Missouri-based oncology practice network. To help overcome challenges related to oncology clinical trial enrollment, VIPER uses proprietary, cloud-based technology to facilitate, triage and accelerate the clinical trial recruitment process. Through this collaboration, Central Care will expand its clinical research program and broaden its clinical trial offering to cancer patients.

“A significant number of individuals in Missouri and Kansas live in rural communities, where unfortunately, there are tremendous disparities regarding access to and quality of care -- including cancer treatment. For patients living in these communities, this can often lead to poor outcomes,” said Leonid Shunyakov, MD, Medical Oncologist/Hematologist at Central Care. “Our practice is committed to growing our clinical research program so we can provide expanded opportunities for patients in these areas. The Deep Lens partnership -- and the integration of VIPER -- will not only help us accelerate the rate by which we can identify eligible patients for existing clinical trials, but it will also attract more precision medicine trials to our practice. This will help all patients, regardless of geography, have access to cutting-edge therapies.”

It is estimated that more than 15,000 oncology clinical trials are actively recruiting patients; however, fewer than 1 in 30 patients participate in a clinical trial. Limited trial site resources make it time-consuming to identify eligible patients, especially as trial protocols increase in complexity. VIPER supports care teams by automating the identification of potentially eligible patients at the time of diagnosis and easily matching them to relevant trials.

“Central Care Cancer Center has a unique opportunity to advance treatment options for many individuals who might not otherwise have access to emerging new medicines in development,” said Greg Andreola, Chief Revenue Officer at Deep Lens. “Research has shown that cancer deaths are often higher in rural areas because of gaps in prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Deep Lens’ services and technology are intended to close the gap between urban and rural communities by expanding the quantity and quality of trials in the community oncology setting, where most patients live and are often diagnosed.”

Deep Lens’ VIPER will pre-screen all patients from Central Care’s EMR, integrate molecular data feeds from Foundation Medicine, Caris Life Sciences, Tempus, and Guardant Health and use NLP to codify pathology feeds to automatically identify qualified patients for clinical trials. Deep Lens pre-screening and clinical trial matching solution is provided at no cost to oncology practices.

About Central Care Cancer Center

Central Care Cancer Center comprises 10 comprehensive cancer treatment centers across the state of Kansas and Missouri. Our expert team of 11 oncologists and 9 advanced practitioners, coupled with the latest technology and treatment techniques, allows us to treat a wide range of cancers that are customized for each patient. Central Care Cancer Center works with a number of other healthcare professionals to ensure all physical, psychological, and financial needs are met during treatment. For more information, visit: www.cccancer.com.

About Deep Lens

Deep Lens is a digital healthcare company focused on a groundbreaking approach to faster recruitment of the best-suited cancer patients to clinical trials. VIPER, Deep Lens’ integrated cloud platform, provides care teams with visibility and workflows that combine lab, EMR, and genomic data to match cancer patients to clinical trials and precision therapies at the time of diagnosis, accelerating recruitment and compressing study timelines to bring game-changing therapies to market sooner. Growing with sponsors, providers, and strategic partners, Deep Lens challenges the status quo so that patients can get the best therapies. For more information, visit www.deeplens.ai.