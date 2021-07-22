Workers at John Howard Society of Durham Region Vote to Join CUPE

OSHAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, workers at the John Howard Society of Durham Region voted to join the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

“ CUPE supports the right of every worker to have an equal voice at the table. We’re thrilled to welcome such a strong group of new members, who want to work together to improve their workplace and contribute to the future of the John Howard Society and its progressive goals,” said Kristy Davidson, a CUPE representative who helped organize the workplace.

The John Howard Society is a charitable organization committed to reducing the impact of crime and its causes by providing a spectrum of prevention and intervention programs. CUPE is Canada’s largest union and a leader in advancing human rights alongside equity-seeking workers, including racialized, indigenous, young, LGBTQI+, women and workers with disabilities.

Across Canada, CUPE has more than 700,000 members who work in municipalities, healthcare, social services, universities, schools, transportation and communications.

