Step & Repeat—the TikTok Fashion Reality Competition by Glamhive and Mary Kay Global Design Studio—Is Turning Heads on the Virtual Runway

Glamhive and the Mary Kay Global Design Studio have partnered to create Step & Repeat as a global stage open to anyone who wants to get recognized for their incredible talents in wardrobe, makeup, and hair styling.

SEATTLE & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lights. Camera. Fashion. Step & Repeat, a first-of-its-kind fashion reality competition hosted on TikTok, is currently turning heads on virtual runways across the world. Created by Glamhive and the fashion-forward thinkers at the Mary Kay Global Design Studio, the competition elevates professionals in wardrobe, makeup, and hair stylists at every career level in a friendly, supportive, and inspirational five-week style competition and mentorship program on the ever-increasing social media platform TikTok.

Since its unveiling on June 22, Step & Repeat has reached the devices of millions of TikTok users worldwide, resulting in participation in more than 30 countries. Each week, Step & Repeat host Johnny Wujek (celebrity clients include Katy Perry and Mariah Carey) announces a theme-based challenge, signaling to amateur and seasoned stylists alike, across the globe that it’s time to get creative—and think outside the closet.

“I love that we are able to showcase a global creative platform and movement,” said Wujek.

“It’s been so fun to watch people interpret each theme and challenge in their own personal way. Fashion is all about bringing people together to celebrate everything that makes up the glamour: from the clothes to the makeup and the hair.”

Each round, celebrity judges Nicole Chavez (celebrity clients include Scarlett Johansson and Kristen Bell), Claire Sulmers (founder of Fashion Bomb Daily), and Andrew Fitzsimmons (celebrity clients include the Kardashians) duet some of the entries and ultimately determine winners. Each receives a cash prize and a one-hour mentoring session with one of nineteen industry leaders.

“This has been a fun, new way to connect and communicate with established creatives and the best emerging talent,” said Chavez. “I love sharing my experience and encouraging the next generation to make it to the top.”

During mentoring sessions, winners receive 1:1 coaching in creating a business around makeup, hair, or style—or maybe all three.

“I loved mentoring one of the incredible winners of the Step & Repeat TikTok challenge,” said Brian Underwood, Beauty & Wellness Director for Oprah Daily. “Hearing about her creative journey, the challenges she's faced over the past year, and her inspiring plan for the future was an energizing experience. And I was so impressed by the content she created. These are the creative minds of tomorrow.”

Participants aren’t just spectators—they’re building their personal businesses and learning through Step & Repeat’s experts. Stephanie Sprangers, Founder and CEO of Glamhive, says that’s by design.

“Our vision for this show is to harness the power of entertainment content and combine it with big-name talent and user generated content,” says Sprangers. “It’s all about inclusivity and opportunity. Winners have the chance at a conversation that could truly be life-changing. This is what excites everyone the most.”

The creativity continues in the final week of the competition as the crown for creativity will culminate with the most intriguing challenge yet: rejected Met Gala themes.

“It has been remarkable to see the level of talent throughout this process,” said Fitzsimmons. “Social media is a great equalizer in that it allows anyone with a talent and a dream to share their work on a global scale. It's been so exciting to see global influences reflected throughout this competition.”

Step & Repeat has already started to garner the attention of TikTok users, topping over 1.5 million views and has been featured in the UK Daily Mail, The Daily Front Row, and Vogue Business.

“Being a part of this competition has been thrilling, and offers an innovative view on the next big stylists, makeup artists, and hair stylists,” said Sulmers. “I've enjoyed seeing the diversity of participants, and their skills are unmatched.”

For more information, visit https://www.glamhive.com/tiktok.

About Glamhive

Glamhive was founded by entrepreneur Stephanie Sprangers in 2017 with the vision to democratize personal styling and the premise that the confidence that comes with glamour should not be exclusive to the rich and famous. The online styling experience offers anyone with WiFi connection access to stylists who will provide them with the support they need to be the best version of themselves. The Glamhive platform is a seamless end-to-end platform for stylists to help them grow their network and their business, 100% virtually.

About Mary Kay & Mary Kay Global Design Studio

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 58 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, and fragrances, and partnering with organizations from around the world to drive a positive social impact. The Mary Kay Global Design Studio is the in-house creative agency serving as the creative incubator for Mary Kay’s fashion, designer and influencer collaborations and branding campaigns, to transform product and packaging design and consumer-facing digital innovation. Learn more at MaryKay.com.