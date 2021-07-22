ERA® Real Estate Expands California Presence With Affiliation of CARLILE Realty Group & Lending

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced the affiliation of ERA CARLILE Realty Group. Founded in 2005 the company is headquartered in Sacramento, CA, and serves Arden-Arcade, Sacramento, Fair Oaks, Carmichael, Orangevale, Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove, Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln, as well as other Northern California communities.

With three offices and 40 affiliated sales associates, the firm was responsible for $52 million in sales volume in 2020. As a vertically integrated residential real estate group, CARLILE also produced $406 million in loan volume in 2020, while also building dozens of homes over the last decade.

The company has consistently performed at the top of the Sacramento market, currently ranking in the top five percent in transaction sides according to the Metrolist Prospector MLS.

Broker/Owner Taylor Greer is a third-generation real estate professional, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, father, mother and uncle. He began his real estate career focusing on mortgage and development business. Greer launched his real estate brokerage after recognizing that he could provide agents with exceptional training on the underserviced business side of real estate transactions, including negotiations, appraisals and contracting. This focus inspired the company to create its exclusive “Purchase Planning Meeting” (PPM) program to help homebuyers and those assisting them, discuss lending requirements, budgeting and potential neighborhoods. This program is designed to speed up the buying process.

Sacramento continues to grow its population fueled by more affordable living for those in the Bay Area, exacerbated by the “work-from-home” phenomenon created by the pandemic. The region grew by 12.6% over the last decade according to the U.S. Census and was one of the few in California to gain population over the last year (+0.5%).

Details:

According to the National Association of REALTORS ® , the median sales price in Sacramento County is currently $480,000, a 17.5% increase over this time last year.

, the median sales price in Sacramento County is currently $480,000, a 17.5% increase over this time last year. Greer is a board member for the Sacramento Association of REALTORS ® ’ Young Professional Network.

’ Young Professional Network. The firm has been a longstanding supporter of veterans and serves as a real estate partner for America’s Homeless Veterans (AHV) and actively supports the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals. The company also works closely with Deadeye Construction, a wholly owned veteran construction company that donates 5% of its profit to veteran causes and is an active member of the North State Building Industry Association (NorthState BIA), an active association for new home builders in the Sacramento area.

Greer will leverage the firm’s affiliation with the ERA brand to provide his current agents with enhanced marketing, training, web site integration and lead generation capabilities while also working to attract experienced, full-time, growth-minded agents to the team.

Quotes:

“Taylor is a shining example of an entrepreneur. He has taken his lifelong passion for real estate to build a company focused on every aspect of the transaction while creating a close-knit culture that prioritizes agent development and growth. This inclusive, supportive culture has been a driving factor in retaining his sales team and supporting the firm’s success. Now, with access to ERA’s industry-leading learning programs, innovative technology platforms, as well as a sophisticated suite of marketing tools, Taylor and his team are well-positioned for future growth and an enhanced market presence.”

-Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA® Real Estate

“At our brokerage, we value our agents’ growth and strive to support them in every way possible, whether that be personalized training courses or marketing tools to help them build their brand. After years of success in our market, we realized that affiliating with a credible brand would help lead us to tremendous growth. We were immediately impressed by the wide range of ERA programs and resources available, especially the accountability training programs and an extensive list of lead generators. Additionally, the ERA brand’s dedication to collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth align perfectly with my business philosophy.”

-Taylor Greer, Broker/Owner, ERA CARLILE Realty

About ERA Real Estate

At ERA® Real Estate, we don't adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 36,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,200 offices throughout the United States and 31 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.