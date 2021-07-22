Victoria Estella Perry Named Brand President of Petal + Pup

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--a.k.a. Brands (the “Company”; “a.k.a.”), a global platform that is pioneering a new approach to direct-to-consumer fashion, today announced the appointment of Victoria Estella Perry to Brand President of Petal + Pup, effective August 3, 2021. In this role, Perry will lead the strategic growth of the Australian-based, digitally native brand, focused on young women’s fashion. Perry will be based in San Francisco and will report to Jill Ramsey, Chief Executive Officer, a.k.a. Brands.

Perry has nearly two decades of merchandising and fashion experience at industry leading e-commerce and retail companies. Perry joins Petal + Pup from Pottery Barn, where she most recently served as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development. Perry has previously held fashion and merchandising roles at eBay, Walmart and Gap Inc.

“I am very excited to have Victoria join Petal + Pup at this exciting time,” said Jill Ramsey, Chief Executive Officer of a.k.a. Brands. “I am confident that Victoria’s background reflects the mission and vision of Petal + Pup and her strong e-commerce experience makes her an excellent fit for the role. Her expertise will be instrumental as we accelerate Petal + Pup’s strategic growth in the United States.”

Perry succeeds Philip Scarff who will retire this year. Petal + Pup was founded by Tiffany Henry, Scarff’s daughter, in 2014, and Scarff has led the brand over the last five years. Under his leadership, Scarff has significantly grown the brand and pioneered Petal + Pup’s expansion in the U.S. The company will continue its focus on the Australian business and will remain headquartered in Australia. To ensure a smooth transition, Scarff will remain onboard and work closely with Perry.

“We are grateful for the hard work and remarkable success Philip achieved while leading Petal + Pup. He built an extremely strong brand and team over the last five years, and I want to thank him for his continued leadership throughout this transition,” continued Ramsey.

“I’m honored to join the Petal + Pup team, and I believe that the brand’s trendy, high-quality products combined with its speed and agility provide a strong foundation to continue accelerating growth. I am excited to leverage a.k.a.’s highly experienced leadership team and powerful platform as we embark on the next phase,” said Victoria Perry.

About Victoria Estella Perry

With nearly 20 years of retail experience, Victoria is a seasoned leader who has worked with industry leading and digitally driven companies spanning specialty, multi-channel and marketplace formats. Victoria joined Petal + Pup from Pottery Barn, where she was Vice President of Business Development and Merchandising and was responsible for developing business strategies for the omni-channel textiles division, as well as marketplace expansion through new category development. Prior to Pottery Barn, she was General Manager for Fashion, Health and Beauty at eBay. Victoria also held numerous leadership positions at Walmart including Senior Director of Category Development and Merchandising Solutions and Divisional Merchandising Manager of Apparel and Baby. She began her career at Gap, Inc. where she worked in merchandising.

About a.k.a. Brands

Established in 2018, a.k.a. Brands is a global platform that is pioneering a new approach to direct-to-consumer fashion. Comprised of four digitally-native fashion brands that are culturally rooted and maintain their founder-led authenticity, each brand offers a curated assortment of on-trend, affordably-priced fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s unique approach infuses science into the art of fashion to help emerging brands grow and achieve their full potential by leveraging scale, and deploying an asset-light, data driven playbook of best practices across their brand portfolio. The a.k.a. portfolio includes four compelling yet distinct brands, Culture Kings, Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, and Rebdolls. Each brand serves their customers in a different way with a product assortment that empowers self-expression and unique style. To learn more about a.k.a. Brands visit www.aka-brands.com.