Orthopedic Care Partners Announces Affiliation with Tucson Orthopaedic Institute

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP), an orthopedic practice management platform comprised of The Orthopaedic Institute (FL), The Steadman Clinic (CO), Motion Orthopaedics (MO) and other leading affiliated practices, today announced a strategic practice affiliation with Tucson Orthopaedic Institute, a multi-subspecialty orthopedic practice based in Arizona.

Founded in 1993, Tucson Orthopaedic Institute’s team of board-certified physicians have consistently delivered world-class care and successful patient outcomes in the southwest U.S. The practice, led by Dr. Steven C. Zeiller, currently has 33 physicians servicing patients across eight clinic locations. With the addition of Tucson Orthopaedic Institute, OCP’s super-regional platform is now comprised of more than 111 physicians.

Rich Gilbert, M.D., CEO of OCP stated, “This transaction with Tucson Orthopaedic Institute further accelerates our growth strategy with our ninth practice affiliation and extends our geographic footprint to a fourth state since forming OCP in November 2017. The practice’s team of orthopedic surgeons provides comprehensive orthopedic care and complements our existing affiliates, which fits with our model of partnering with market leading practices that offer exceptional, innovative treatments. We warmly welcome Dr. Zeiller and the full team of physicians to our growing orthopedic platform.”

Dr. Zeiller added, “We are excited to join the OCP platform and collaborate with Dr. Gilbert and the highly trained physicians of Orthopedic Care Partners to accelerate our growth throughout Arizona and the southwest. We believe this partnership will allow us to deliver the same superior experience to a significantly wider array of patients.”

OCP is backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners (“VHP”), a lower middle-market healthcare services private equity investment firm with expertise in growing care provider platforms.

About Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP)

Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP) is the leading partner for high-performing, quality and patient-focused orthopedic surgery practices. OCP provides a full spectrum of services and enhanced resources to help its family of practices thrive and grow while fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit www.ocpmgmt.com.