Global Educational Toys Market (2021 to 2026) - Rise in Demand for Sustainable Toys Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The educational toy market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% during the period 2020-2026.

The process of quick learning among children with the help of educational toys is easier, which is expected to fuel the growth of the educational toys market across the globe. The recent trend towards Augmented Reality (AR) learning toys is likely to boost the demand for educational toys year on year. The learning toys market is witnessing an increase due to the influence of digital consumerism on the sale of learning toys.

Vendors are accepting e-commerce distribution channels to boost the profit of the market. Amazon, eBay, Tmall, and JD are some of the most prominent vendors in the online retail segment. With the rising awareness about toy safety, the authorities introduce new regulations to ensure that the materials are safe for the end-users.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the educational toy market during the forecast period:

Rise in the Usage of Sustainable and Green Toys

Increasing Growth of STEM Toys

Development of Smart Toys

Growing Demand for Inspirational and Aspirational Toys

The study considers the educational toy market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Segmentation

The global educational toys market research report includes a detailed segmentation by educational toy type, educator type, age group, distribution channel, category, geography. The rising awareness in APAC, Latin America, and Arab countries for children's education boosts the demand for educational toys across countries such as South Korea, Brazil, India, South Africa, and others. The development of STEM toys that make learning complex concepts easy and fun is expected to boost the demand for academic toys across countries. During COVID-19, when most of the population was locked inside their homes, several vendors were working on finding ways to improve their product lines and expand their offerings in the market.

Classroom toys promote learning in a playful manner which prevents children from getting bored. The institutions are increasing the usage of board games and toys to foster regular education. This is expected to boost the demand for classroom games from various schools ranging from kindergarten to secondary schools across the countries.

The children in this age group are required to develop several social and emotional skills. Games such as kitchen sets, doctor sets, ice cream shops, mechanic tools, and others remain popular among children. These encourage physical activity and promote activeness among children. Hence, the demand for such toys is projected to support market growth in the upcoming years.

Visual merchandising plays a prominent role in boosting the offline sales of toys as it tempts the children and influences them to convince their parents to purchase them. Offline sales hold a high market share in India, Turkey, and others, where reliability on online channels and e-commerce websites is less due to the prevalence of various perceptions.

These help to improve the IQ level and knowledge base of children. The rising awareness among parents regarding the importance of quick and innovative minds thereby contributes to the growth of the indoor educational games segment. The products free from harmful toxins and environment friendly are likely to boost the demand for indoor educational toys.

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the educational toys market size?

2. What are the key factors driving the educational toys market?

3. Which segment has the largest share in the educational toys market?

4. What are the key trends shaping the learning toys market?

5. Who are the key players in the educational toys market?

Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

Rise in Demand for Sustainable Toys

Growing Demand for Stem Toys

Development of Smart or AI-Based Toys

Growth Enablers

Growing Demand for Inspirational and Aspirational Toys

Tapping Omnichannel Opportunities

Need for Motor Skill and Cognitive Development

Restraints

Stringent Safety Regulations and Guidelines

Licensing and Counterfeit Products

Proliferation of Online and Mobile Gaming Platforms

Major Vendors

Bandai Namco

Hasbro

LEGO

Mattel

Melissa & Doug

Spin Master

Other Prominent Vendors

Basic Fun

C'Mon

Digital Dream Labs

Disney

Engino.Net

Fremont Die

Funskool

Goliath

INI

International Playthings

Johnco

K'Nex

Leapfrog Enterprises

Learning Resources

Looney Labs

Ludo Fact

Mindware

Orchard Toys

OWI

Paul Lamond Games

Pegasus & Spiele

Piatnik

Playmobil

Pressman Toys

Ravensburger

RoosterFin

Schmidt Spiele

Simbatoys

Smartivity

SmartLab

Sphero

Talicor

Thames & Kosmos

The Haywire

The OP

Thinkfun

Tomy Company

Top-Toy

University Games

Vtech Electronics

Winning Moves Games

WowWee Group Limited

WizKids

