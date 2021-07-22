GigNet Signs Agreement with Airport Travel Advisors to Provide High-Speed Internet for Passengers Arriving at the Cancun International Airport

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, north of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing advanced broadband to Airport Travel Advisors to provide Internet access for passengers once they have gone through immigration and baggage claim and as they wait for their transportation at the Cancun International Airport.

The Cancun International Airport is one of the most important airports in Mexico, ranking second after Mexico City International Airport. It is considered one of the most important points in Latin America due to the number of international flights. Currently operated by ASUR, the airport has reached 25 million passengers who transited through its facilities throughout 2019. In 2021, just one year after Cancun re-opened its doors to travelers from all over the world, flights at the Cancun International Airport have increased from an average of 39 flights per day in 2020 to 470 flights per day. International flights to Cancun are available from 42 cities in the United States as well as Germany, France, United Kingdom, Portugal, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Bogota, Costa Rica, Panama, and Peru. Cancun, Riviera Maya, and Tulum are the premier destinations in the Caribbean.

Adolfo Giles, President of Airport Travel Advisors, commented, “Passengers are demanding connectivity as soon as they land, and we are the first point of contact once they pass though immigration and the baggage claim area. Travelers want to connect upon arrival, and we are available to offer them information on all the available activities in the Mexican Caribbean so they get their vacations off to a great start. Good connectivity is our ally and GigNet is the natural choice as our Internet provider - they have a good reputation, they understand our needs, and they are familiar with the area in and around the airport as they have connected companies like Hertz and Grupo Mera.”

“Connectivity has become one of the most important requirements for travel today and GigNet is at the forefront in helping clients meet the demands of travelers throughout their stay. We are very excited about working with Airport Travel Advisors so that connectivity can be provided even before they leave the airport to embark on their adventure in the Mexican Caribbean,” said Mark Carney, OBE, President of GigNet Mexico. “With so many incredible experiences and activities available in the Cancun region, we are supplying the best high-speed broadband in the Mexican Caribbean to enable arriving passengers to quickly and securely access the information they need to make the most of their stay. Travelers also want to begin sharing photos and videos with people back home as soon as they land and GigNet makes that possible.”

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the digital transformation of the region.