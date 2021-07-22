Wayne State University and Corvias Announce Recipients of 2021 Scholarship Award

Nicole Wallace (left) and Jennifer Gonzalez (right) are the recipients of the 2021 Corvias Scholar award. Wallace is entering her first year and will be studying political science this fall. Gonzalez is also an incoming freshman and plans to major in criminal justice and minor in both psychology and Latino/a and Latin American studies. (Photo: Business Wire)

DETROIT, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corvias and Wayne State University (WSU) today announced the two recipients of the 2021-2022 Wayne State Corvias Endowed Scholarship. This scholarship program is made possible by an endowment established by Corvias to help students overcome financial obstacles and achieve their academic aspirations. Students who are awarded the scholarship will receive $6,250 per semester, for a total of $12,500 for the academic year.

“Giving back to the communities where we live, work and serve is a Corvias core principle,” said Corvias founder John Picerne. “We are delighted this scholarship can empower these two students in their higher education journey, and we look forward to watching them succeed both academically and personally.”

This year’s scholarship recipients are Jennifer Gonzalez and Nicole Wallace. A luncheon in their honor will be held in the spring of 2022 when WSU returns to full post-COVID operations.

Gonzalez is an incoming freshman and plans to major in criminal justice and minor in both psychology and Latino/a and Latin American studies. After completing her undergraduate degree, she hopes to earn her doctoral degree in psychology and become a criminal psychologist.

Wallace is also entering her first year and will be studying political science this fall. She hopes to intern with a federal agency during her undergraduate career, and one day work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the Central Intelligence Agency where she can have an impact in her work.

“We appreciate our partnership with Corvias and their continuing commitment to our students,” said Mark Lawrence Kornbluh, PhD, Wayne State’s Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs. “We look forward to Jennifer and Nicole joining the WSU community this fall and to the contributions we are confident they will make as Corvias Scholars on campus in the coming year.”

The Corvias Scholar awards, presented each fall to two Wayne State University students, are made possible by a ten-year commitment of $1 million, $500,000 of which will be donated by Corvias and the remaining $500,000 funded through annual installments generated by the 40-year housing partnership between Wayne State and Corvias. Over the course of the partnership, 80 students will be named Corvias Scholars, and the endowment created is expected to provide scholarships to students in perpetuity.

Established in 2018, the Wayne State Corvias Endowed Scholarship award can be used for tuition, fees, and room and board in on-campus housing. Recipients must be enrolled full-time, reside in on-campus housing, demonstrate financial need, and achieve and maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average.

About Wayne State University

Wayne State University is a premier urban research institution offering nearly 350 academic programs through 13 schools and colleges to more than 27,000 students. Wayne State University houses nearly 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students in living-learning communities right in the heart of Midtown Detroit. Learn more at www.housing.wayne.edu .

About Corvias

As a privately-owned company headquartered in East Greenwich, RI, Corvias partners with higher education and government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com.