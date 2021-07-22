Bridgit and Touchplan Partner to Increase Productivity for Construction Industry

TORONTO & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridgit, a leading construction workforce intelligence technology company, and Touchplan, an award winning collaborative construction planning software platform that digitizes collaboration, planning, tracking, and communication on the job site, today announce an exclusive partnership that will empower construction firms to better manage risk using a data-driven approach to project and workforce management, enabling greater productivity and profitability.

Bridgit delivers industry-leading workforce intelligence solutions, built from the ground up to meet the unique needs of the construction industry. With Bridgit Bench, contractors are able to grow and retain top talent, make informed bidding and staffing decisions, and forecast their project pipeline.

Since 2013 the world’s leading building owners, developers, and contractors have trusted Touchplan to optimize costs and delivery on over $52 billion worth of construction project value. More than 40,000 construction professionals working on over 2,800 construction and infrastructure projects worldwide have used the Touchplan platform to plan and complete work faster as well as track, analyze, and manage key jobsite risk factors such as labor productivity, supply chain and materials management, health and safety, and quality.

“Both Bridgit and Touchplan have a shared appreciation of the opportunity for technology to support the growing demands on the construction industry. In addition to great technology, our teams are aligned with a very strong focus on solving problems for the construction industry,” said Trent Beattie, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances, Bridgit. ”By partnering with Touchplan, we will be able to build strong relationships with another leader in the construction technology space and gain further insight into how we can help contractors mitigate risk.”

"We are excited to announce this important collaboration with Bridgit,” said Jimmy Suppelsa, Head of Strategic Partnerships & Alliances at Touchplan. "Aligning our project planning and analytics platform with Bridgit’s labor management solutions allows mutual customers to better anticipate and eliminate unnecessary delays and cost overruns that may occur when planning and re-planning their projects. Our partnership is a natural extension of a common mission to make people’s lives better by delivering world-class, approachable innovation to the construction industry."

About Bridgit

Bridgit is workforce intelligence for the construction industry. Bridgit’s mission is simple – to help the construction industry maximize profits by taking a people-first approach. Workforce Intelligence from Bridgit transforms workforce data into actionable insights that inform an organization's strategic and tactical business decisions. Bridgit works with construction industry leaders like Skanska, Balfour Beatty, Ryan Companies, among others. Bridgit is a privately owned company, having raised over $15.7 million USD in equity financing, with capital from investors such as Autodesk, BDC Capital’s Women in Technology Venture Fund, EDC, IAF, Salesforce Ventures, Sands Capital Ventures, and StandUp Ventures. Learn more about Bridgit at gobridgit.com.

About Touchplan

Touchplan is a leading construction planning software that connects the office and the field. It strives to deliver approachable, progressive data and analytics solutions that transform construction into a more collaborative, transparent, and adaptable process for everyone involved. Touchplan is committed to its belief that learning from data is the key to making a construction process more efficient and, in turn, will make people’s lives better. Touchplan is the technology solutions group of privately held MOCA Systems, Inc. Learn more about Touchplan at touchplan.io.