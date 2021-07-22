General Assembly Pizza Announces Largest Retail Partnership to Date with Fortinos Supermarket

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, General Assembly Holdings Limited (“GA Pizza” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GA) and Fortinos Supermarket, a Loblaw Companies Ltd. (“Loblaw”) owned grocery chain, have announced a five-store pilot program—the largest wholesale partnership to date for GA Pizza's scaling retail channel. GA Pizza’s premium, naturally leavened frozen pizzas will be available at five Fortinos locations in Burlington, Vaughan, Brampton, Hamilton, and Oakville. Once the pilot is completed, the partnership will be reviewed to determine go-forward plans, which may include further expansion across the Greater Toronto Area-Ontario-based grocery chain’s 23 locations. This collaboration increases GA Pizza’s retailer presence to over 80 stores across Ontario and will enable GA Pizza to drive growth in retail and consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) more than ever before.

Ali Khan Lalani, GA Pizza’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, confirms this partnership is a great fit for GA Pizza, and says: “This an exciting development that will allow us to further expand our retail footprint, and ultimately introduce GA Pizza to new households across Ontario. Partnering with Fortinos Supermarket, a beloved part of Loblaw’s robust retailers, is a fantastic opportunity to extend our reach more than ever before.”

The pilot program will increase GA Pizza’s retail presence and build market share in untapped regions. Made by real chefs with premium ingredients and all-natural dough, the family-friendly pizzas provide meal solutions for all diets, including meat-free and plant-based options. The par-baked frozen pizzas are delicious, locally made and conveniently cooked in under 10 minutes. GA Pizza will now be available at five Fortinos supermarkets, including the following locations in Burlington, Vaughan, Brampton, Hamilton, and Oakville:

Burlington - 2515 Appleby Line @ Hwy 5

Vaughan - 8585 Highway 27 @ Langstaff

Brampton - 60 Quarry Edge Drive

Hamilton - 65 Mall Road

Oakville - 493 Dundas St. @ Neyagawa

This announcement comes on the heels of GA Pizza securing a new master production facility—a turning point for the company’s wholesale channel, enabling the company to swiftly scale frozen pizza production. The facility will replace the current model, where production is constrained: “Our new facility is a significant stepping stone for the team—we will finally be able to keep up with demand and forge larger scale wholesale relationships like this to better serve our pizza lovers,” said Lalani.

Beverly Wright, Director of Marketing, said, “Our team was drawn to GA Pizza’s product offering: a premium frozen pizza that’s both easy to cook and delicious. Fortinos is excited to partner with GA Pizza—as a large grocery retailer, this premium, locally-made frozen pizza is a great fit for our customers.”

About GA

GA Pizza began its life as a fast-casual pizza restaurant in the heart of Toronto. Three years later, we also offer a freezer-to-table consumer packaged goods line, and a groundbreaking direct-to-consumer platform: a pizza subscription (gapizzaclub.com) and a gifting service (give.gapizza.com). Our ambition? Make delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere. We’re always working to take pizza to new heights—from showing the world that better pizza is possible, to finding new spaces and places to deliver unrivaled pizza experiences. Find us at the grocery store or visit gapizza.com.

