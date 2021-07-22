Unrivaled Threat Intelligence and Protection Comes to the APAC Region with Flashpoint-Cybermerc Partnership

CANBERRA, Australia & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flashpoint, the globally trusted leader in actionable threat intelligence, today announces a partnership with the Australian threat intelligence services provider Cybermerc. The partnership features a joint solution making Flashpoint’s advanced threat intelligence available in Cybermerc service offerings and acts as a valuable enrichment source fused into Cybermerc Aushield Defend—Australia’s chosen national threat investigation and sharing platform.

“With the deluge of large-scale, damaging ransomware attacks in recent months, coupled with the ongoing global pandemic in COVID-19 and a host of other physical and cyber threats targeting organisations, security teams now more than ever need better, continuous visibility into their external threat environment,” says Paul Farley, Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan at Flashpoint. “With this partnership in place, we will be providing the necessary analytics, automation, and expertise to allow for rapid response and remediation of new cyberattacks as they unfold, unlocking tremendous value for joint customers to support their security operations and protect their organisations.”

The recipient of two rounds of federal funding through the AustCyber Projects Fund, Aushield Defend brings government, business, and industry together to share intelligence with superior information on the latest attacks, key risks, and indicators of compromise (IoCs) that proactively protects everyone against cyber threats.

Equipped with joint solutions from Flashpoint and Cybermerc, security teams gain the deep, actionable threat intelligence and protection capabilities that they need to rapidly and effectively identify, investigate, and mitigate external threats. Moreover, the enhanced threat intelligence solution enables security leaders to make critical security decisions with unparalleled context to keep their organisations secure and ahead of sophisticated threats.

“The partnership between Cybermerc and Flashpoint is critical and one that our customers depend on every day,” says Andrew Slater, Director of Aushield for Cybermerc. “We leverage Flashpoint’s vast data collections from sources such as forums, chat sites, and marketplaces to help defend our clients. With the direct integration of Flashpoint data into the Aushield Defend solution, Cybermerc is able to provide unique context and insight into cyberattacks that affect our customers and protect them through automated and human intelligence-led threat hunting.”

Learn more about Flashpoint partnerships and integrations, and request a free trial at https://www.flashpoint-intel.com/partners/.

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is the globally trusted leader in actionable threat intelligence for organizations that demand the fastest, most comprehensive coverage of threatening activity on the internet. From bolstering cyber and physical security to detecting fraud and insider threats, Flashpoint partners with customers across private and public sectors to help them rapidly identify threats and mitigate their most critical security risks. For more information, visit https://www.flashpoint-intel.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @FlashpointIntel.

About Cybermerc

Canberra-based Cybermerc is committed to lifting the cyber capability of all Australian organisations, applying machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen its threat intelligence solutions and provide defence-grade cybersecurity detection and protection to Australian organisations of all sizes. The company’s mission is to build a collective cyber defence by connecting the Australian government, industry, and academia. For more information, visit https://www.cybermerc.com/