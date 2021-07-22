Manchester United Teams Up With Renewable Energy Group to Create a More Sustainable Future

AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) has reinforced its commitment to environmental sustainability through a global partnership with Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI), a leading producer of renewable fuels, with a shared mission to tackle climate change and create a cleaner world.

Dedicated to providing high-quality and easy-to-use renewable fuels, Renewable Energy Group recycles waste and by-product fats and oils into sustainable fuels. This enables organizations and individuals to become more environmentally friendly, without sacrificing quality or performance.

The Club and Renewable Energy Group will work together to raise awareness of the company’s biofuel products and encourage positive environmental change among Manchester United’s global fanbase and beyond.

Manchester United was among the first football clubs in the world to launch a carbon reduction programme in 2008 and since then has reduced annual emissions from its operations by 2,700 tonnes. The Club will be seeking to build on this record through its new partnership with Renewable Energy Group.

“As one of the most popular sports teams in the world, the Club has a powerful platform to help raise awareness of how people can contribute towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for our planet,” said Collette Roche, Manchester United Chief Operating Officer.

“We are already an environmental leader among football clubs after 12 consecutive years of reduction in our greenhouse gas emissions. We will now work with Renewable Energy Group to explore ways of shrinking our carbon footprint further. Together, we can make a difference in the fight against climate change, and the goal of developing a greener, cleaner planet.”

“As a leading producer of cleaner, bio-based diesel, it’s a natural fit for Renewable Energy Group to partner with another sustainability-minded leader like Manchester United,” said Renewable Energy Group President and Chief Executive Officer Cynthia “CJ” Warner. “The world is at a critical juncture in which we are all recognizing that we must do more to reduce harmful emissions, and there is a growing desire to secure more immediate and practical low carbon solutions. Together, alongside Manchester United, we will amplify our simple-to-adopt opportunities for individuals and organizations to reduce carbon now.

“Renewable Energy Group brings a history of innovation and determination to deliver real impact through the production of cleaner fuels. Our sustainable fuels are a viable low carbon solution that can help us achieve greenhouse gas reduction and create a cleaner world.”

Manchester United holds the Carbon Trust Standard certification for its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions annually. The Carbon Trust Standard provides official recognition to organisations that follow best practice in the measurement, management and reduction of carbon emissions. Manchester United has been certified six consecutive times since first achieving the Carbon Trust Standard in 2010 and has reduced its carbon emissions every year since then.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 143-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world’s leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is leading the energy and transportation industries’ transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, sustainable fuels. Renewable Energy Group is an international producer of sustainable fuels that significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions to immediately reduce carbon impact. Renewable Energy Group utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 12 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2020, Renewable Energy Group produced 519 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. Renewable Energy Group is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to REG’s plans or objectives for REG’s products and services. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the forward looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in governmental programs and policies requiring or encouraging the use of biofuels; availability of federal and state governmental tax incentives and incentives for biomass-based diesel production REG’s ability to successfully implement this partnership; and other risks described in REG's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and from time to time in REG's other periodic filings with the SEC. Manchester United risk factors are described in the “Risk Factors” section and elsewhere in the Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the annual report on Form 20-F. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and each of REG and Manchester United does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on new developments or changes in our expectations.