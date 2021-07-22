Liquidity Capital Partners With YAS Investments, Launching USD 100m Venture Debt Fund Targeting Middle Eastern Tech Start-Ups

TEL AVIV, Israel & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidity Capital, the Israel-based fintech providing non-dilutive growth capital for growth businesses, today announced it has closed a joint venture with Dubai-based YAS Investments to create a new USD 100m fund, YAS Liquidity Fund, in Abu Dhabi Global Markets. The sector-agnostic fund will focus on providing minimal-dilutive growth financing options to tech companies operating in the MENA region.

This is Liquidity Capital’s second fund launch in 2021, allowing the fintech to now provide flexible financing with local partners and specialist knowledge to start-ups right across North America, Europe, North Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. To date, Liquidity has invested in a number of companies including unicorns such as trading giant eToro, cybersecurity company Acronis and manufacturing platform Zetwerk.

“We are delighted to be further expanding Liquidity Capital’s influence and reach with the creation of this new fund. By being able to provide increasing amounts of non-dilutive capital to growth companies, I believe we are helping to ensure that more businesses across the globe will reach their goals. The Middle East is a real hotbed for innovation right now, but venture finance has historically not been open to technology businesses in the region. This means start-ups always had to trade equity to fund growth, which is a very expensive form of capital,” said Ron Daniel, CEO and Founder of Liquidity Capital. “We’re excited to be partnering with YAS Investments, together we can lead the charge to build a financial ecosystem for the region that will support tech innovation, attract highly skilled workers and help these promising companies expand globally - all while remaining compliant with Islamic finance laws.”

Liquidity Capital’s pioneering technology reimagines the way growth businesses access financing, combining advanced machine learning and data analytics to offer finance based on a start-up’s future growth and tailored to its needs.

“We see fantastic opportunities to invest in cutting-edge businesses throughout the entire MENA region,” said Yagub Yousef Alserkal, Founder and CEO of YAS Investments. “We are delighted to partner with Liquidity Capital – a firm which brings together their incredibly powerful advanced predictive technology and global track record of deploying globally about USD 450m in high-profile start-ups such as E-Toro.”

“This combined with our deep understanding of the region and track record will allow start-ups to access alternative forms of financing,” added Sachhyam Regmi, Partner at YAS Investments.

YAS Investments is a multi-family office providing region-wide investment and transaction advisory services. Founded in 2018, it has already processed over 10 billion USD in transactions.

Notes to Editor

About Liquidity Capital:

Founded in 2017, Liquidity Capital is a global fintech and fund manager providing growth capital through funds focused on the US, Asia and the Middle East. Liquidity’s subsidiary fund, Singapore-based Mars Growth Capital, and its partner MUFG handle the company’s South East Asia activity. It combines real-time data with proprietary machine learning technology to offer tailored financing that matches a company’s future growth.