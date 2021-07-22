Waitr and Boston Market Join Forces for New Delivery Partnership

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today a new partnership with Boston Market. Waitr and Bite Squad will begin offering delivery from Boston Market locations across the nation.

Boston Market is the latest recognizable national brand to add Waitr and Bite Squad for delivery in 2021. In addition to adding several popular established restaurants to its platform, Waitr has brought new service to a long string of underserved cities and towns this year.

“Increasing our restaurant variety and partnering with the top restaurant names in the business is a reflection of our commitment to our customers and the communities we serve,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “These moves and many others have also strengthened our market presence in the on-demand delivery sector.”

Boston Market has more than 330 U.S. locations and is considered a truly iconic restaurant chain with high quality, delicious choices for the entire family. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens. The restaurant also recently launched a new dessert menu. The new dessert line includes several single-serving sweets, as well as larger shareable indulgences.

“The addition of Waitr delivery creates yet a new level of convenience for our customers looking for a quality homestyle meal – and now new desserts – without ever having to leave the comfort of their own home,” said Rosie Davenport, VP, Off-Premise & Virtual Sales for Boston Market.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 800 cities.

About Boston Market

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 35 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 330 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home-style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country's largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its “Quality Guarantee,” which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company's website at bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter, Instagram or join us on Facebook.