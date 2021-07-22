Bon Secours Mercy Health Makes Growth Investment in Trilliant Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trilliant Health, a health care analytics company that helps providers develop strategies for increasing market share growth and predicting consumer preferences to improve patient experience, today announced it has added Bon Secours Mercy Health as a strategic growth investor. The investment will help the company accelerate the development of its predictive analytics platform and joins previous investments made by Primus Capital, Providence Ventures, Martin Ventures, Noro-Moseley Partners and Nashville Capital Network.

As part of the investment, Deepesh Chandra, chief analytics officer at Bon Secours Mercy Health, will join Trilliant Health’s Board of Directors as an observer.

“At a time of unprecedented disruption across the U.S. health care system, Trilliant Health provides health systems with critical insight into national and local trends shaping the health care economy,” said Brian Smith, president and COO of Bon Secours Mercy Health. “Health care providers increasingly need advanced analytics powering every business decision. Trilliant Health is a leader in this space, and we view this investment as an important step in how we will use data to serve our Mission, patients and communities.”

“Trilliant is thrilled to expand its relationship with Bon Secours Mercy Health by adding it as a strategic investor. The leadership of Bon Secours Mercy Health has a keen understanding of the challenges that health care systems face in providing the highest-quality care at the best value to patients. Their commitment to deploying analytics at scale for developing data-driven strategies demonstrates why Bon Secours Mercy Health is a market leader,” said Hal Andrews, president and CEO of Trilliant Health. “By combining this investment with the expertise of Deepesh Chandra as a board observer, Trilliant Health is in a better position to execute our goals more rapidly.”

Trilliant is trusted by more than 75 of the top U.S. health systems that encompass more than 1,500 hospitals. The company recently published its landmark report, “2021 Trends Shaping the Post-Pandemic Health Economy,” which includes an in-depth look into the U.S. health care system’s supply and demand issues.

About Trilliant Health

Trilliant Health is an analytics and data science company that provides evidence-based strategies to empower intelligent patient acquisition. By synthesizing a variety of first-party and third-party data sets, Trilliant Health provides a comprehensive view into market dynamics that enables healthcare providers to find the most efficient and effective solutions for growth in their markets. For more information, please visit trillianthealth.com.

About Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health is one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry’s quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Bon Secours Mercy Health provides care for patients more than 11 million times annually through its network of more than 1,200 care sites, which includes 50 hospitals, as well as home health agencies, hospice, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Consistent with its commitment to serve each patient with dignity, Bon Secours Mercy Health provides more than $2 million per day in community benefit. The Mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. For more information, visit https://bsmhealth.org/.