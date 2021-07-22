SmartCommerce and Resonate Partner to Drive Unprecedented CPG eCommerce Performance and Insights

ATLANTA & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartCommerce and Resonate today announced a strategic partnership to enable SmartCommerce Click2Cart® clients to unlock deep insights on their eCommerce audience and performance. Resonate, the leading provider of A.I.-driven consumer data and analytics for top CPG and retail brands, leverages a proprietary methodology to provide unique insights on shopping behaviors and intent, brand and retailer selection, and product purchase drivers, as well as detailed information on demographics, psychographics, media consumption, life stages, and sentiment about recent events like the pandemic and social justice movement.

SmartCommerce clients and their agency partners are already using Click2Cart to transform existing digital touchpoints (ads, social media, email, and more) from awareness builders into eCommerce performance engines. Last year, consumers carted more than $1 billion of products using Click2Cart.

Through this partnership with Resonate, SmartCommerce clients and their agencies can now receive more than 90 new relevant data points on carting consumers that will help them better understand, reach and engage their highest-value audiences, resulting in increased conversion and brand loyalty.

“Adding Click2Cart to ads, social media posts, and emails turns ‘awareness’ advertising into eCommerce performance media. Resonate’s unique ability to provide insights while preserving privacy means that this visibility comes with no friction loss, which is amazing for CPG brands,” said Jennifer Silverberg, SmartCommerce CEO.

Bryan Gernert, CEO of Resonate, added, “Having the deepest, most compelling consumer data readily accessible at critical buying moments is vital to transforming awareness into conversion for high-performing audiences. It’s a perfect application of Resonate’s continuously-updated, hyper-relevant data. We’re excited to partner with SmartCommerce to give brands deeper and unprecedented visibility into the audiences that respond to their ads.”

The reports available through this partnership include snapshots of audiences’ demographics and media consumption behaviors, as well as a unique view into the personal values that drive the decision-making of a given audience.

About Resonate

Resonate is a pioneer in A.I.-driven consumer data and intelligence, delivering deep, dynamic insights, activation, and analysis in an easy-to-use SaaS platform. The Resonate proprietary, privacy-safe data set includes more than 13,000 fresh, relevant data points that describe more than 200 million individual U.S. consumers. Hundreds of companies use Resonate to drive better marketing strategy and execution fueled by better more comprehensive understanding of their customers and prospects that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why consumers choose, buy or support certain brands, products or causes. Empowered with unparalleled technology to drive insight into action, leading brands, agencies and organizations use Resonate to identify, engage and analyze these audiences, driving growth and increasing customer lifetime value.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate is privately held and backed by Argentum Capital Partners, Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners and iNovia Capital. For more information, please visit www.resonate.com.

About SmartCommerce

By enabling simple, one-click conversion of one or many products from any impulse point, into virtually any retailer cart, SmartCommerce eliminates the complexity and friction - and unlocks the potential - of CPG eCommerce and omniCommerce. For more information on adding Resonate data to your current or planned Click2Cart subscriptions, please contact your SmartCommerce representative or email info@smartcommerce.co.