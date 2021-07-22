CORRECTING and REPLACING Sentar Awarded Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific Engineering and Support Services Multiple Award Contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

SENTAR AWARDED NAVAL INFORMATION WARFARE CENTER PACIFIC ENGINEERING AND SUPPORT SERVICES MULTIPLE AWARD CONTRACT

Sentar Inc. (Sentar), a women-owned business specializing in advanced cybersecurity and intelligence solutions and technology, announced today the award of the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific), Full and Open Engineering and Support Services for Network and Information Systems Technology Programs Multiple-Award Contract (MAC). Sentar was awarded a $28M indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quality, multiple-award contract and will compete for task orders through 2028 if all options are exercised.

Valued at up to $68M over seven years, Sentar will provide engineering and technical services in support of networks, communication systems, sensors, applications, and information systems that are currently operational, under development, requiring upgrades or theoretical evolutions in conjunction with NIWC Pacific. These networks and systems are categorized as afloat, ashore, and airborne networks that enable net-centric operations including Command and Control (C2) in naval, joint, allied, or coalition operations.

Sentar will support these networks in multiple areas including but not limited to, Science & Technology (S&T), Modeling and Simulation, Engineering development, Cyber Security Certification and Accreditation (C&A) support, Developmental Test & Evaluation (DT&E), Configuration Management, Installation, Logistics, Network and Computer, Process Improvement, and Software Development.

“This contract allows Sentar to utilize our legacy of expertise in support of NIWC Pacific’s net-centric operations,” said Manny Lovgren, Vice President of Navy and Marine Corps accounts. “The configuration of these networks is paramount in achieving information dominance in the cyberspace domain. We look forward to working alongside our partners at NIWC Pacific in achieving our combined mission in achieving warfighter superiority.”

Work under this contract will be conducted in San Diego, California, Norfolk, Virginia, and outside the continental U.S. The period of performance of the base award is from July 12, 2021, through July 11, 2024.

About Sentar, Inc.

Sentar is one of the fastest-growing cyber intelligence, analytics and operations solutions providers focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in cybersecurity, intelligence, analytics, and systems engineering into holistic solutions that combine these disciplines to deliver superior results to mission partners. Key clients include the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas. Visit www.sentar.com for more information.