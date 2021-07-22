UNest and USALLIANCE Financial Partner to Expand How Busy Parents Invest & Save for Their Kids’ Future

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UNest, the money app for your kids’ future, today announced a partnership with USALLIANCE Financial, a New York-based credit union serving more than 125,000 members nationwide.

The collaboration builds on UNest’s community of over 150,000 parents and extends USALLIANCE’s resources for millennial parents. All existing USALLIANCE members will be offered three free months of a UNest Investment Account for Kids when they sign up through the credit union. The app will carry USALLIANCE branding and will be powered by UNest.

“UNest is extremely proud to partner with USALLIANCE to offer their members access to our family saving and investment app and platform,” said Ksenia Yudina, CFA, Founder and CEO of UNest. “The credit union was founded on the principle of ‘people helping people'. This closely aligns with UNest’s mission to provide all parents, regardless of income or background, with the ability to set their children up for financial success. We share a commitment to providing education and financial wellness for the communities we serve.”

“UNest shares our focus on providing compelling and long-term benefits and rewards for our customers,” said Kris P. VanBeek, President and CEO of USALLIANCE Financial. “We understand that the next generation is looking for simple, affordable, digital solutions, which is why we are thrilled to work with such an innovative company.”

USALLIANCE joins UNest’s more than 90 partners. Through the agreement, UNest members will have access to a variety of USALLIANCE products and services, including their 3% cash back Visa credit card. Cardholders have the ability to invest their cash back into their UNest account. Additionally, USALLIANCE members can take advantage of UNest’s financial literacy component, UNest Learn.

About UNest

UNest is democratizing access to smart financial solutions for all families. Since launching its app and investment account in February of 2020, UNest is one of the fastest-growing fintechs, helping thousands of families give their children a financial head start and road map. Opening a UNest Investment Account for Kids requires no paperwork, and takes just five minutes to set up through its award-winning app. The North Hollywood company is backed by leading investors including Anthos Capital, Draper Dragon, The Artemis Fund, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Band of Angels. UNest is an SEC-registered investment advisor. For more information, please visit: www.unest.co.

About USALLIANCE Financial

USALLIANCE Financial is an innovative, dynamic, and industry-leading financial Cooperative founded in 1966 based on the shared Cooperative mission: “People helping people”. Currently serving 125,000+ members across the nation with over $2 Billion in assets, USALLIANCE is a full service not-for-profit financial institution, that offers a variety of banking products and services such as checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loan products, and financial services. Members also have access to 5,800+ Shared Branch facilities and 30,000+ Surcharge free ATMs throughout the nation in support of our Cooperative initiative. To learn more about USALLIANCE Financial, please visit www.usalliance.org.