COMLINE Drives Competitive Advantage with HPE GreenLake

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--German IT service provider COMLINE SE has decided to provide its cloud and outsourcing services based on HPE GreenLake. By the end of 2021, the company will migrate its outsourcing data centers in Frankfurt and Berlin to the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. As a result, COMLINE will increase its agility and cost efficiency, as capacities and costs can be quickly and flexibly scaled according to customer demand. COMLINE will also launch new hybrid cloud services based on HPE GreenLake.

“With HPE GreenLake we can increase and decrease our capacities just like changing the volume on a sound system,” says Ralf Schäfer, CEO and COO of COMLINE SE. “This fulfills the strategy that we have been pursuing for years: offering our customers a real cloud experience from German data centers at competitive prices.”

With around 500 employees, COMLINE helps its customers to achieve competitive advantage through IT innovations and offers all the necessary services as a one-stop shop: strategic consulting, design of digital products and services, IT service automation, software development and IT operations.

Due to the shortage of skilled workers and the price competition with nearshore and offshore providers, COMLINE began a few years ago to comprehensively automate the IT operating processes in its data centers. The IT service provider also set up a service portal that customers can use to order and provide services with just a few clicks.

In contrast, the company’s own procurement processes for IT infrastructure were based on traditional purchase and leasing. “This was inflexible, and it was complex because of the different terms and maintenance contracts,” says Schäfer. “With HPE GreenLake we are now moving into an elastic service model with a single contract for the entire environment, which we can adapt dynamically at any time.”

The IT service provider takes a hybrid approach to operations. The central point of contact for customers is the CACE platform set up by COMLINE. CACE is an abbreviation for “COMLINE Any Cloud Environment” and provides customers a catalog of services that can run in COMLINE’s data centers or in the public cloud. These services can be ordered and automatically provided via CACE.

HPE GreenLake is not only used as an operating platform, but also as an innovation platform for hybrid cloud services. COMLINE is currently preparing a number of new services based on HPE GreenLake, for example for ServiceNow and SAP HANA – the latter coupled with data backup and disaster recovery in the Microsoft Azure cloud.

