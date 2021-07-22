Carooga is Here to Shake Up The Car Buying Experience

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--There is a new, better way you can purchase your next vehicle with the launch of Vancouver-based company, Carooga. No more wasted time, money or stress at the dealership. Carooga offers online car buying through a customer-friendly experience. The journey begins on their website, where you can enjoy a 360-degree virtual test drive of every vehicle and click to buy your favourite. This leads to a seamless delivery of the car right to your door and extends post-purchase to a 7-day risk-free test drive to see if the vehicle fits your lifestyle. All this is offered without the hassle and pressure found at traditional car sellers.

Carooga was created by professionals with years of expertise in the automotive industry who saw first-hand the difficult nature of the car dealership environment. They sought out a better way to approach car buying that was more comfortable, efficient and provided savings to their customer base. This inspired Carooga, a tech startup-up with an online car buying model that allows customers to get pre-qualified in just 2 minutes, and shop used cars at market-leading prices thanks to their decreased overhead. Though recently launched, Carooga plans to continually grow their inventory base to meet the growing customer demand in the Vancouver market.

From Google’s Think Auto 2020 report, key findings showed that consumer habits are shifting when it comes to car buying. 40% of millennials are certain of buying their next car online and 29% of overall car buyers said they would consider buying their next car online. Carooga is jumping on the pulse of this market change and providing a comfortable option that allows consumers to buy a car the same way they order food from the grocery store, or really anything else, online.

What has not changed over time is how broken the current car buying process truly is. According to a Beepi Consumer Automotive Index survey, 52% of car shoppers feel anxious or uncomfortable at dealerships. Millennials lead the pack in their dislike, with 56% saying they’d rather clean their homes than negotiate with a car dealer.

Brand Officer, Jillian Loeppky, mentions Carooga’s inspiration, “Married into the car business, I’ve seen firsthand the cries for change from thousands of customers. They want honest advice, reasonable pricing, a test drive that lasts more than a few minutes, and are all so tired of the add-ons and fees. We heard a desire to remove the “dealership” altogether from the car buying experience” - and so they did. Jillian and the team at Carooga understood these frustrations and formulated an alternative designed to disrupt the market.

Carooga allows customers to purchase at their own pace without the sales pressure that is typically found at car dealerships. They have also removed the time barriers and the endless hours spent waiting for paperwork at a dealership by creating a revolutionary technology, the first of its kind in Canada, that allows customers to see their personalized rates on each and every vehicle with no impact to their credit score, all in real-time.

Say goodbye to bringing your dad, or ‘lot lawyer’ to buy a car, now that you can do it from the comfort of your own home. One price, anytime you want, no salesmen, no negotiations, no hidden fees, and a money back guarantee. Visit Carooga’s website to try out the new car buying experience for yourself.

About Carooga

Carooga is a simple and straightforward online car buying platform that offers accident-free, quality used-car models at market leading prices. They provide a unique experience that allows the customer to pre-qualify and shop with their personalized rate in minutes and get their new vehicle delivered right to their door with a 7-day risk-free test drive. Carooga’s goal is to eliminate the hassles and difficulties that come from traditional dealerships and provide buyers with a comfortable, easy, and enjoyable way to buy a car. Learn about how you can get a car from British Columbia-based Carooga here.