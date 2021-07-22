3CLogic and ScreenMeet Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance ServiceNow’s Omnichannel Capabilities

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3CLogic, the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center solution for ServiceNow®, today announced a new strategic partnership with ScreenMeet, the only cloud-native, in-platform, remote support solution seamlessly integrated with ServiceNow. Designed to complement ServiceNow’s existing self-service and digital channels, the collaboration between two leading ISVs and ServiceNow Technology Partners will combine their respective communication offerings across voice, SMS, video, cobrowsing, and screen-sharing to extend ServiceNow’s omnichannel customer support capabilities.

“While the emphasis has been for organizations to prioritize self-service and digital channels, such as chat, to respond more quickly to customer inquiries, the fact remains that voice and video continue to be key customer engagement channels, especially today,” states Denis Seynhaeve, 3CLogic’s CEO. “As the employee work or consumer shopping experiences become increasingly more remote or online, voice and video customer service interactions will become the new face of the organization and so must be strategically woven into the fabric of any customer service operation.”

With 3CLogic’s Voice and Cloud Contact Center solution for ServiceNow, organizations can deliver voice-enabled self-service bots as well as intelligently route complex inquiries to live agents leveraging ServiceNow’s IT Service Management (ITSM), Customer Service Management (CSM), or Employee Workflow solutions. Through the ScreenMeet partnership, organizations will be able to add on-demand virtual video or screen sharing agent features within ServiceNow’s consolidated Agent Workspace to drive a more efficient agent experience while delivering faster resolutions to common IT support or consumer inquires.

“The demand for more productive and efficient person-to-person customer and employee support capabilities has increased dramatically with more people working remotely and online transactions continuing to rise,” said Ben Lilienthal, ScreenMeet’s CEO. “We are proud to partner with 3CLogic in jointly extending ServiceNow’s platform. By combining our remote support and cobrowse capabilities with 3CLogic’s contact center solutions, ServiceNow users can conduct faster, higher-quality support interactions that lower operational costs and greatly improve customer and employee satisfaction.”

3CLogic and ScreenMeet are the only contact center and remote support application tandems that provide a seamless and sophisticated in-platform customer experience for ServiceNow ITSM and CSM users. 3CLogic and ScreenMeet’s seamless user experience and bidirectional integration help to accelerate support case resolution for increased support call throughput, thereby reducing transactional costs while freeing up capacity to take on increased case volumes with the same staff.

Both 3CLogic and ScreenMeet are ServiceNow certified solutions currently available on the ServiceNow Store. (3CLogic listing, ScreenMeet listing).

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms cloud platforms or CRMs by seamlessly integrating voice with existing digital channels. Its innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

About ScreenMeet

ScreenMeet was founded in 2015 by online meeting and customer support veterans to build a new generation of cloud-based, enterprise tools for customer support and IT help desk for industry-leading, globally recognized brands.

For enterprises seeking to deliver exceptional person-to-person customer support experiences, ScreenMeet provides purpose-built support software that integrates with CRM and ITSM platforms made with the latest cloud technologies. For more information, please visit www.screenmeet.com.