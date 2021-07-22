Orchestra Macrosystems Awarded SBIR Phase III Contract with the U.S. Air Force to support Expeditionary Center’s Pre-Deployment Collective Training

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orchestra Macrosystems, a developer of comprehensive training management software and predictive analytics, announced it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract with the US Air Force. Orchestra worked with Air Education and Training Command (AETC) leadership to successfully identify a capability gap.

This Air Force SBIR award is targeted at delivering an end-to-end software solution to configure, organize, administer, and analyze collective training assessments.

“For the Air Force to reap the benefits of artificial intelligence, it needs a modern data capture capability that frees leadership to ask ‘what is being measured, how are we measuring it, and why is this measurement relevant’,” said Orchestra’s founder, Dave Maloney. “It takes courage, foresight, and humility to recognize this capability gap thwarts some of the Air Force’s most critical A.I. efforts. We are thankful and, frankly lucky, that AETC and the Expeditionary Center’s leadership rose to the occasion to rapidly customize and field this capability.”

The Expeditionary Center (EC) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is the Air Force's Center of excellence for Expeditionary Agile Combat Support and Rapid Global Mobility training and education. The EC continues to evolve from a stand-alone Center of Excellence for expeditionary combat skills training and education to an organization with vastly greater responsibilities in support of the AF’s expeditionary needs and Air Mobility Command’s global mission.

About Orchestra Macrosystems

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Orchestra is a high growth technology company. The U.S. Air Force’s Expeditionary Center made precision data capture and analysis a reality when it successfully fielded Orchestra’s training management software to configure, organize, and administer collective training exercises.

About AFRL and AFWERX

AFWERX, in partnership with Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), and the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), developed the SBIR Open Topics to increase the efficiency, effectiveness, and transition rate of the SBIR program. Through a competitive awards-based program, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program enables small businesses to explore their technological potential.