Adobe launches Adobe Analytics for higher education to advance digital literacy

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced the Adobe Analytics curriculum for education, a global program that supports the future workforce with in-demand data science skills. As part of the next generation of the Adobe Education Exchange, college instructors and students will be able to use Adobe Analytics—the industry-leading customer data analytics platform—for free and get access to course curriculum with hands-on activities. Students will learn how to use data to drive business decisions and gain skills for careers spanning data science to marketing and product management. The program is an extension of the Adobe Creative Campus program, which advances digital literacy through access to Adobe Creative Cloud in the classroom.

“Adobe is driving digital transformation for major brands in every sector, and the one thing we consistently hear is how difficult it is to hire the right talent,” said Amit Ahuja, vice president, Experience Cloud Platform and Products at Adobe. “Digital literacy is paramount for students in today’s digital economy, and this program meets the needs of today’s employers while exposing students to careers they may not have considered.”

The program was developed through the Adobe Analytics Challenge, which launched in 2005. The popular competition gives college students a chance to work with real data to solve business challenges, from companies such as Nike, Major League Baseball and Sony Playstation. Past participants have used the experience to land careers at The Home Depot, Boston Consulting Group, Amazon and nonprofits like Learning Forward. The success of the event drove interest from higher education instructors, who wanted to include elements of the Challenge in their coursework.

Professors from institutions including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Utah and University of Michigan partnered with Adobe to develop the curriculum, helping shape the program to ensure it is easy to implement among any college or university.

“The pandemic reshaped economies and exposed consumers to a digital-only reality, pushing organizations to transform themselves on a dime and seek new types of talent,” said Neeraj Arora, professor of marketing, University of Wisconsin-Madison. “The digital skills that students can acquire through Adobe’s program will greatly help them succeed in career fields such as marketing.”

“The ability to deliver great digital experiences is absolutely crucial for corporations, government agencies and small businesses alike,” said Paul Hu, David Eccles chair professor, the University of Utah. “Data is a valuable asset in today’s digital economy, and Adobe Analytics curriculum for education will play a major role in helping students acquire skillsets that significantly broaden their career opportunities and development.”

The program has four core modules that can be incorporated into any curriculum. Participants get access to a sandbox environment, which allows students to use Adobe Analytics with rich demo data. It is meant to be self-paced, and instructors can pick and choose any of the modules to incorporate into their coursework. The modules focus on:

Data Collection : Organizations have to connect data from different sources and across departments such as marketing, customer service, sales, human resources and more – all of which require proper governance and privacy controls. In this module, students will learn the fundamentals of data collection, warehousing and cleaning, as well as implementation.

: Organizations have to connect data from different sources and across departments such as marketing, customer service, sales, human resources and more – all of which require proper governance and privacy controls. In this module, students will learn the fundamentals of data collection, warehousing and cleaning, as well as implementation. Data Strategy and Architecture : Once data is collected, teams have to set up a data structure to make the data consumable across an organization. Students can combine metrics across consumer touchpoints, for instance, to understand how promotional offers online drive in-store foot traffic. It also gives students a chance to define key performance indicators and shape how goals are structured and achieved.

: Once data is collected, teams have to set up a data structure to make the data consumable across an organization. Students can combine metrics across consumer touchpoints, for instance, to understand how promotional offers online drive in-store foot traffic. It also gives students a chance to define key performance indicators and shape how goals are structured and achieved. Standard Metrics and Functionality : This module focuses on reporting and how data is presented to an organization at large, spanning functions such as marketing, product development, eCommerce and design. Students will continue to layer meaning into numbers and showcase how insights can drive real action.

: This module focuses on reporting and how data is presented to an organization at large, spanning functions such as marketing, product development, eCommerce and design. Students will continue to layer meaning into numbers and showcase how insights can drive real action. Analysis Workspace Fundamentals: Analysis Workspace is a unique drag-and-drop interface in Adobe Analytics. Inspired by Photoshop, users can curate different data sets and take on a detective role in uncovering data anomalies and other insights. This module provides students an opportunity to curate data, collaborate with others, produce new visualizations and uncover insights that advance business objectives.

To register for the Adobe Analytics curriculum for education, visit here.

